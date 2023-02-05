A new device can detect brain tumors using urine

Microscopic image of nanowires
CREDIT: Dr Takao Yasui
Researchers at Nagoya University in Japan have used a new device to identify a key membrane protein in urine that indicates whether the patient has a brain tumor. Their protein could be used to detect brain cancer, avoiding the need for invasive tests, and increasing the likelihood of tumors being detected early enough for surgery.
This research could also have potential implications for detecting other types of cancer. The research was published in ACS Nano.
Although early detection of many types of cancer has contributed to the recent increases in cancer survival rates, the survival rate for brain tumors has remained almost unchanged for over 20 years. Partly this is due to their late detection. Physicians often discover brain tumors only after the onset of neurological symptoms, such as loss of movement or speech, by which time the tumor has reached a considerable size. Detecting the tumor when it is still small, and starting treatment as soon as possible. should help to save lives.
One possible sign that a person has a brain tumor is the presence of tumor-related extracellular vesicles (EVs) in their urine. EVs are nano-sized vesicles involved in a variety of functions, including cell-to-cell communication. Because those found in brain cancer patients have specific types of RNA and membrane proteins, they could be used to detect the presence of cancer and its progression.
Although they are excreted far from the brain, many EVs from cancer cells exist stably and are excreted in the urine without breaking down. Urine testing has many advantages, explains Associate Professor Takao Yasui of Nagoya University Graduate School of Engineering. “Liquid biopsy can be performed using many body fluids, but blood tests are invasive,” he said. “Urine tests are an effective, simple, and non-invasive method because the urine contains many informative biomolecules that can be traced back to identify the disease.”
A research group led by Yasui and Professor Yoshinobu Baba of Nagoya University’s Graduate School of Engineering, in collaboration with Nagoya University’s Institute of Innovation for Future Society and the University of Tokyo, has developed a new analysis platform for brain tumor EVs using nanowires at the bottom of a well plate. Using this device, they identified two specific types of EV membrane proteins, known as CD31/CD63, from urine samples of brain tumor patients. Looking for these tell-tale proteins could enable doctors to identify tumor patients before they develop symptoms.
“Currently, EV isolation and detection methods require more than two instruments and an assay to isolate and then detect EVs,” said Yasui. “The all-in-one nanowire assay can isolate and detect EVs using one simple procedure. In the future, users can run samples through our assay and change the detection part, by selectively modifying it to detect specific membrane proteins or miRNAs inside EVs to detect other types of cancer. Using this platform, we expect to advance the analysis of the expression levels of specific membrane proteins in patients’ urinary EVs, which will enable the early detection of different types of cancer.”
Original Article: A new device can detect brain tumors using urine
More from: Nagoya University
The Latest Updates from Bing News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Tumor detection
- Congress restores P1.56-B cancer fund
MANILA – The line-item insertion of PHP1.56 billion for two cancer funds under this year’s General Appropriations Act (GAA) will aid millions of Filipinos who suffer from various kinds of ...
- Long waiting lists and late detection: How COVID-19 is still affecting cancer screening in Europe
During the first year of the pandemic, an estimated one in 10 people with cancer in Ireland were not diagnosed. View on euronews ...
- Scientists develop new device to detect brain tumors using urine
Researchers at Nagoya University in Japan have used a new device to identify a key membrane protein in urine that indicates whether the patient has a brain tumor. This protein could be used to detect ...
- A Simple Urine Test Could Detect Brain Tumors
Researchers in Japan have developed a new device to identify proteins – which are diagnostic biomarkers of brain cancer – in urine. The study is published in ACS Nano.
- Researchers suggest new device to detect brain cancer using urine
One possible sign that a person has a brain tumor is the presence of tumor-related extracellular vesicles (EVs) in their urine.
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Detecting brain cancer
- This New Device Identifies A Membrane Protein In Urine That Detects Brain Tumours: Study
The protein can indicate whether a patient has brain cancer, and hence, increases the likelihood of tumours being detected early enough for surgery.
- Researchers develop device to detect brain tumour through urine
A team of researchers in Japan have developed a new device to identify a key membrane protein in the urine that indicates if the patient has a brain tumour. A research group led by Associate Professor ...
- New early-diagnosis method for brain cancer - study
A new peer-reviewed study may have found a way to detect brain tumours or brain cancer with a urine test. Yasui and Professor Yoshinobu Baba of Nagoya University’s Graduate School of Engineering, ...
- Japanese Researchers Develop Device to Detect Brain Tumour Through Urine
The presence of tumour-related extracellular vesicles (EVs) in a person's urine is one possible sign that they have a brain tumour.
- Scientists develop new device to detect brain tumors using urine
Researchers at Nagoya University in Japan have used a new device to identify a key membrane protein in urine that indicates whether the patient has a brain tumor. This protein could be used to detect ...