The G.W.C. Whiting School of Engineering is the engineering college of the Johns Hopkins University, a private research university in Baltimore, Maryland
- Novel spray that could prevent COVID-19 infection developed: Researchers
Researchers have created new molecules that can be sprayed into the nose to block the SARS-CoV-2 virus from entering the lungs and causing infection.
- Novel spray that could prevent Covid-19 infection developed
The COVID-19 virus enters the body through the lungs when people breathe, resulting in illness. Engineers at the Johns Hopkins University in the US have now created thin, thread-like strands of ...
- A simple spray could keep COVID-19 away
Hopkins engineers have developed a method to prevent harmful viruses from entering the lungs, blocking the spread of COVID-19 and influenza with a nasal spray ...
- Non-invasive malaria screening device uses light for diagnosis
The test, being developed by a research team led by a Hopkins engineer, is seen as an alternative to current rapid tests that require blood draws ...
- Johns Hopkins University (Whiting)
The application fee is $75 for U.S. residents and $75 for international students. Its tuition is full-time: $58,720 per year. The 2021 Ph.D. student-faculty ratio is 5.1:1. The Whiting School of ...
- CEM welcomes spring 2023 graduate students
Yang Zhou, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering, is the latest winner of the UAB Heersink School of Medicine’s Featured Discovery. This initiative celebrates ...
- Zhou's work is focus of Heersink's "Featured Discovery" series
Yang Zhou, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering, is the latest winner of the UAB Heersink School of Medicine’s Featured Discovery. This initiative celebrates ...
- WSE seeks undergrad outreach award nominations
Maroulis, this award recognizes a female undergraduate engineering student who best exemplifies her dedication to community service and outreach. Please nominate Whiting School of Engineering female ...
- Sustainable Energy Engineering, an in-person commuter and residential course for high school students
SEE will be held from July 3 to July 28. For more information on the course, visit the Whiting School of Engineering's SEE webpage. The application is available on the Whiting School's Engineering ...