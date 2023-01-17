St Bartholomew’s Hospital, commonly known as Barts, is a teaching hospital located in the City of London.
- New type of CT scan lights up the obvious cause of hypertension
Doctors at Queen Mary University of London and Barts Hospital, and Cambridge University Hospital, have led research using a new type of CT scan to light up tiny nodules in a hormone gland and cure ...
Researchers say their findings solve a 60-year problem of how to detect the hormone producing growth without a difficult procedure.
Doctors recently led research using a new type of CT scan to light up tiny nodules in a hormone gland and cure high blood pressure by their removal. The nodules are found in one-in-twenty people with ...
Hypertension (high blood pressure) was caused by a steroid hormone, aldosterone. The scan found that in two thirds of patients with elevated aldosterone secretion, this is coming from a benign nodule ...
- Queen Mary alumni recognised in King’s New Year Honours
Queen Mary University of London is proud to congratulate its alumni who were recently recognised in the New Year Honours List 2023, the first of the reign of King Charles III. Six experts in their ...
- St Bartholomew's Hospital - Physiotherapy
