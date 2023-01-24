Saint Louis University (SLU) is a private Jesuit research university with campuses in St. Louis, Missouri, United States, and Madrid, Spain
The Latest Bing News on:
Saint Louis University Research
- Intimate partner violence has far-reaching impacts in humanitarian settings
Intimate partner violence is pervasive in humanitarian settings and its impacts are far-reaching, finds a new study from the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis.
- Washington University In St. Louis-led Research Shows Preventing Intimate Partner Violence In Humanitarian Settings Asks For Multipronged Approach
Intimate partner violence is pervasive in humanitarian settings and its impacts are far-reaching, finds a new study from the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis.“We demonstrated that in ...
- Pediatricians are giving out free gun locks to approach the gun violence epidemic as a public health crisis
In a triage waiting room of St. Louis Children's Hospital in Missouri, a clear basket filled with gun locks sits near the walkway, just noticeable enough to those passing by.
- Research Shows Gut Bacteria Affect Brain Health – Reveals New Approach to Treating Alzheimer’s Disease
Findings from research on mice suggest a new approach to treating Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases. A growing pile of evidence indicates that the tens of trillions of microbes that nor ...
- Report: St. Louis children gun injuries spike amid pandemic
New research shows that St. Louis Children’s Hospital noticed a spike in treating children for gun injuries at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic compared to the previous five pre-pandemic ...
The Latest Bing News on:
Saint Louis University Discovery
- Punxsutawney Phil to be inducted into Meteorologist Hall of Fame
Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog will receive a big honor just before he gives his weather prediction on Groundhog Day 2023. The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center will induct Punxsutawney Phil ...
- Drug Discovery News and Research
The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation and Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals in Cleveland have granted an ADDF-Harrington Scholar Award to Christiane Wrann, PhD ...
- Discovery Plus streams shows from Discovery, TLC, Food Network, and more — here's how to sign up
Learn more. If you're a fan of reality TV, nature documentaries, cooking shows, and true-crime series, you should consider a Discovery Plus subscription. The on-demand streaming service features a ...
- Alarmed by A.I. Chatbots, Universities Start Revamping How They Teach
With the rise of the popular new chatbot ChatGPT, colleges are restructuring some courses and taking preventive measures.
- White House under pressure to explain why it didn’t reveal documents discovery earlier
The White House is under mounting pressure to explain why the discovery of classified Biden documents was not immediately revealed to the public, with critics openly questioning if there was an ...