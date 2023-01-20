Reichman University is Israel’s only private university, located in Herzliya, Tel Aviv District.
- RUNI Ventures announces first closing of investment fund at $30m.
RUNI Ventures, Reichman University's venture capital fund, announced its first closing of an investment fund at $30 million on Sunday, January 8, 2023. This comes only five months after the fund's ...
- Want To Eat Healthy and Save the Planet? Scientists Recommend Replacing Beef With This
In a recent study led by Dr. Asaf Tzachor, a researcher at Reichman University's School of Sustainability, it has been suggested that Iceland could play a key role in the future of food production.
- Freedom and Responsibility at Reichman University
Reichman University is dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in education and research and we are certain that these outstanding women will shine in their roles as Parasol Foundation Scholars.
- The whole package at Reichman University; how a lone soldier forges her path
There are over 8000 students at Reichman University, including a significant number of international students who study at the Raphael Recanati International School. These students come from over ...
