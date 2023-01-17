Qingdao University of Science and Technology (acronym QUST) is a university located in Qingdao, China, colloquially known as Qingkeda.
The Latest Bing News on:
QingDao University of Science and Technology Research
- Scientists Create an Optical Tractor Beam for Macroscopic Objects
Using a material engineered to create reverse temperature differences, scientists can now move objects with just lasers ...
- Researchers create an optical tractor beam that pulls macroscopic objects
For the first time, researchers demonstrated a new type of optical manipulation: using laser light to pull a macroscopic object. The technology has potential for applications in the continued ...
- Researchers realize rapid customization of tomato cultivars with different fruit colors via multiplex gene editing
The color of fruits and vegetables is an important horticultural trait, which greatly affects consumer preferences. In tomato, one of the most consumed vegetables worldwide, fruit color is determined ...
- Biomedical Sciences Bachelor of Science Degree
With a bachelor’s in biomedical sciences, you'll be prepared to accept top research ... such as Boston University School of Medicine, Cornell University, Georgetown University School of Medicine, ...
- The Top 10 Science Stories of 2022
In August, University of Colorado-Boulder and Qingdao University of Science and Technology reported that they had synthesized graphyne in meaningful amounts for the first time. The Space Launch System ...
The Latest Bing News on:
QingDao University of Science and Technology Discovery
- Developing new tools to accelerate spatial genomics and drug discovery
Director of Technology & PartnershipsVizgen In this ... MERSCOPE Platform™ and how it is accelerating the field of drug discovery through combining both single-cell and spatial genomics.
- Discovery of a new form of carbon called long-range ordered porous carbon
Meanwhile, sp 2 hybridized carbon with a negative curvature, called "schwarzite," has been proposed theoretically, and its discovery ... at the University of Science and Technology of China ...
- Discovery of a new form of carbon called Long-range Ordered Porous Carbon (LOPC)
Researchers now report the discovery ... Institute for Basic Science (IBS), South Korea led by Director Rodney RUOFF and his colleagues at the University of Science and Technology of China led ...
- Qingdao’s Shibei District: Promotion of People-oriented Urban Renewal
QINGDAO, China, December 21, 2022--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Located on the east bank of Jiaozhou Bay, Shibei District, Qingdao is the origin of Qingdao's urban development as well as the birthplace of ...
- Chemical researchers discover catalyst to make renewable paints, coatings, and diapers
Researchers have invented a groundbreaking new catalyst technology ... by the U.S. National Science Foundation through the NSF Center for Sustainable Polymers, a multi-university collaborative ...