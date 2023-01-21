A simple, fast and effective technique to remove PFAS chemicals from water using magnets

Researchers at The University of Queensland have pioneered a simple, fast and effective technique to remove PFAS chemicals from water.
Using a magnet and a reusable absorption aid that they developed, polymer chemist Dr Cheng Zhang and PhD candidate Xiao Tan at the Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology have cleared 95 per cent of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from a small amount of contaminated water in under a minute.
“Removing PFAS chemicals from contaminated waters is urgently needed to safeguard public and environmental health,” Dr Zhang said.
“But existing methods require machinery like pumps, take a lot of time and need their own power source.
“Our method shows it is possible to remove more of these chemicals in a way that is faster, cheaper, cleaner, and very simple.
“Because our process does not need electricity, it can be used in remote and off-grid communities.”
PFAS substances are synthetic compounds used in industry and consumer products since the 1950s, but they persist in the environment potentially leading to human health problems.
The PFAS removal technique developed by Dr Zhang and Mr Tan involves treating contaminated water with a new solution, called a magnetic fluorinated polymer sorbent.
“This solution that we developed coats the PFAS particles and then we can use a magnet to attract, isolate and remove them,” Dr Zhang said.
“The solution itself can be reused up to 10 times.
“Our team will now scale up the testing and we hope to have a commercially available product ready in the next three years.”
Original Article: Magnetic method to clean PFAS contaminated water
More from: University of Queensland
The Latest Updates from Bing News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
PFAS chemicals
- 'Forever chemicals' in Great Lakes fish more risky than PFAS in drinking water, study says
"Finding contaminants in fish isn't new, but talking about PFAS, not a lot of attention has been paid to that," said Tasha Stoiber, one of the researchers from the Environmental Working Group. More:'Forever chemicals' from Marinette firefighting foam plant ...
- Freshwater fish more contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’ than in oceans
Photograph: Jim West/Alamy Wild caught, freshwater fish in the United States are far more contaminated with toxic PFAS “forever chemicals” than those commercially caught in oceans, and the ...
- Freshwater fish are loaded with ‘forever chemicals’
“PFAS are called forever chemicals because they do not break down in the environment and often bioaccumulate in people and species, like fish,” said David Andrews, a senior scientist at EWG ...
- Locally caught fish are full of dangerous chemicals called PFAS, study finds
Freshwater fish caught locally contain dangerously high levels of PFOS, short for perfluorooctane sulfonic acid, a known synthetic toxin phased out by the federal government, according to a study of data from the US Environmental Protection Agency.
Go deeper with Bing News on:
PFAS removal technique
- A magnetic method to clean PFAS contaminated water
Researchers at The University of Queensland have pioneered a simple, fast and effective technique to remove PFAS chemicals from water.
- Locally caught fish are full of dangerous chemicals called PFAS, study finds
The chemical PFOS is part of a family of manufactured additives known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, widely used since the 1950s to make consumer products nonstick and ...
- Bad news for sushi fans: Eating just one freshwater fish such as salmon a YEAR is equal to a month of drinking water laced with 'forever chemicals' linked to cancer, study warns
Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances - or PFAS - have many uses in society, but have also been linked to cancer and other health conditions. Researchers from the Environmental Working ...
- PFAS levels in livestock can diminish if contamination source removed, state officials say
Anyone can access the link you share with no account required. Learn more. AUGUSTA — Levels of PFAS contamination in livestock can diminish over time as long as farmers remove the source of the ...
- PFAS contamination in south Tucson challenges historic cleanup, revives health concerns
Then “forever chemicals,” or PFAS, were found. Tucson Water tested and shut down wells, blended water and invested in treatment, even though there is still no federal regulation for the ...