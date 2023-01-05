Peng Zhou uses a large lens to concentrate sunlight onto the water-splitting catalyst. Outdoors, the device was ten times more efficient than previous efforts at solar water splitting.
Photo: Brenda Ahearn/Michigan Engineering, Communications and Marketing
Withstanding high temperatures and the light of 160 suns, a new catalyst is 10 times more efficient than previous sun-powered water-splitting devices of its kind
A new kind of solar panel, developed at the University of Michigan, has achieved 9% efficiency in converting water into hydrogen and oxygen—mimicking a crucial step in natural photosynthesis. Outdoors, it represents a major leap in the technology, nearly 10 times more efficient than solar water-splitting experiments of its kind.
But the biggest benefit is driving down the cost of sustainable hydrogen. This is enabled by shrinking the semiconductor, typically the most expensive part of the device. The team’s self-healing semiconductor withstands concentrated light equivalent to 160 suns.
Currently, humans produce hydrogen from the fossil fuel methane, using a great deal of fossil energy in the process. However, plants harvest hydrogen atoms from water using sunlight. As humanity tries to reduce its carbon emissions, hydrogen is attractive as both a standalone fuel and as a component in sustainable fuels made with recycled carbon dioxide. Likewise, it is needed for many chemical processes, producing fertilizers for instance.
“In the end, we believe that artificial photosynthesis devices will be much more efficient than natural photosynthesis, which will provide a path toward carbon neutrality,” said Zetian Mi, U-M professor of electrical and computer engineering who led the study reported in Nature.
The outstanding result comes from two advances. The first is the ability to concentrate the sunlight without destroying the semiconductor that harnesses the light.
“We reduced the size of the semiconductor by more than 100 times compared to some semiconductors only working at low light intensity,” said Peng Zhou, U-M research fellow in electrical and computer engineering and first author of the study. “Hydrogen produced by our technology could be very cheap.”
And the second is using both the higher energy part of the solar spectrum to split water and the lower part of the spectrum to provide heat that encourages the reaction. The magic is enabled by a semiconductor catalyst that improves itself with use, resisting the degradation that such catalysts usually experience when they harness sunlight to drive chemical reactions.
In addition to handling high light intensities, it can thrive in high temperatures that are punishing to computer semiconductors. Higher temperatures speed up the water splitting process, and the extra heat also encourages the hydrogen and oxygen to remain separate rather than renewing their bonds and forming water once more. Both of these helped the team to harvest more hydrogen.
For the outdoor experiment, Zhou set up a lens about the size of a house window to focus sunlight onto an experimental panel just a few inches across. Within that panel, the semiconductor catalyst was covered in a layer of water, bubbling with the hydrogen and oxygen gasses it separated.
The catalyst is made of indium gallium nitride nanostructures, grown onto a silicon surface. That semiconductor wafer captures the light, converting it into free electrons and holes—positively charged gaps left behind when electrons are liberated by the light. The nanostructures are peppered with nanoscale balls of metal, 1/2000th of a millimeter across, that use those electrons and holes to help direct the reaction.
A simple insulating layer atop the panel keeps the temperature at a toasty 75 degrees Celsius, or 167 degrees Fahrenheit, warm enough to help encourage the reaction while also being cool enough for the semiconductor catalyst to perform well. The outdoor version of the experiment, with less reliable sunlight and temperature, achieved 6.1% efficiency at turning the energy from the sun into hydrogen fuel. However, indoors, the system achieved 9% efficiency.
The next challenges the team intends to tackle are to further improve the efficiency and to achieve ultrahigh purity hydrogen that can be directly fed into fuel cells.
Original Article: Cheap, sustainable hydrogen through solar power
More from: University of Michigan
The Latest Updates from Bing News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Sun-powered water-splitting devices
- Lexicon of 2023: Predictions for phrases we’ll be using this year and why
The pandemic introduced us to expressions like ‘flattening the curve’ and ‘viral load’ in 2020-21 and the Ukraine war gave us ‘himars’ in 2022. What will be coined in 2023?
- Another pathway towards a better sustainable electrocatalyst for efficient hydrogen technology
A new publication from Opto-Electronic Advances, 10.29026/oea.2022.210105 discusses other pathways towards a more sustainable electrocatalyst for efficient hydrogen technology.
- Cheap, sustainable hydrogen through solar power
A new kind of solar panel has achieved 9% efficiency in converting water into hydrogen and oxygen--mimicking a crucial step in natural photosynthesis. Outdoors, it represents a major leap in the ...
- Cheap, sustainable hydrogen: New catalyst is 10 times more efficient than previous sun-powered water-splitting devices
A new kind of solar panel, developed at the University of Michigan, has achieved 9% efficiency in converting water into hydrogen and oxygen—mimicking a crucial step in natural photosynthesis. Outdoors ...
- Exclusive: India plans $2 billion incentive for green hydrogen industry
India is planning a $2 billion incentive programme for the green hydrogen industry, three sources told Reuters, in a bid to cut emissions and become a major export player in the field.
Go deeper with Bing News on:
New kind of solar panel
- The Dark Side Of Solar Power
Everybody loves solar power, right? It’s nice, clean, renewable energy that’s available pretty much everywhere the sun shines. If only the panels weren’t so expensive. Even better, solar is ...
- How Much Do Solar Panels Cost?
This often-asked question doesn't have a simple answer, but our explanation of the factors that determine solar panel cost can help.
- Forecast 2028 for the Solar Panel Module Market in terms of size, returns, gross margin, and market share
The major players covered in the Solar Panel Module market report are: Market Analysis and Insights: Global Solar Panel Module Market The global Solar Panel Module market was valued at USD million in ...
- Solar Panel Cleaning Equipment Market [New Report] Global Growth, Emerging Trends, Demand Status, Regional Overview and Share Analysis till 2027
Solar Panel Cleaning Equipment Market Report learn about offers the scope of exclusive segments and functions that can probably have an effect on the enterprise in the future. Pri ...
- Best Solar Panel Loans Of 2023
However, SoFi loans cannot be used to fund a new business venture ... many homeowners borrow money to pay for them. Solar panel loans work like any other type of loan. You borrow money from ...