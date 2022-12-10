The University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL Lafayette, University of Louisiana, ULL, or UL) is a public research university in Lafayette, Louisiana
No related posts.
The Latest Bing News on:
University of Louisiana at Lafayette Research
- University of California. striking academic workers agree to labor mediation
The University of California and striking academic workers have agreed to third-party mediation in a high-stakes labor dispute that has been ongoing for nearly a month.
- Healing breath: Researchers dramatically improve inhalable mRNA therapy
A research team led by Georgia Tech Professor Phil Santangelo has developed an improved mRNA treatment that is designed to be used in a common nebulizer for a more efficient inhalable delivery of the ...
- Louisiana’s Climate Initiatives Task force is charging full steam ahead. How can Cenla get more involved?
Through these programs, local leaders, business owners and environmental advocates have an open seat at the table to improve Louisiana's sustainability.
- Towson University president announces departure for University of Louisville; search for replacement begins
There’s no question that President Schatzel’s departure from Towson University and from the University System of Maryland (USM) is a loss for us,” said USM Chancellor Jay ...
- University of Louisiana at Lafayette College of Engineering
The College of Engineering at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette ... National Science Foundation, UL Lafayette's College of Engineering is in the top 10 research institutions for working ...
The Latest Bing News on:
University of Louisiana at Lafayette Discovery
- University of Louisiana at Lafayette College of Engineering
The College of Engineering at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette is one of the fastest growing engineering colleges in the U.S. Located in southwestern Louisiana, the university and college ...
- Heart of Louisiana: Traditional music
LAFAYETTE, La. (WVUE) - Students at one Louisiana university are able to study Cajun fiddle, the accordion and even learn how to sing Cajun French songs -- and get a degree in it. It’s called ...
- Lafayette High School announces new principal
While teaching, Williams earned a Master of Education degree in Gifted Education as well as a Master of Education degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
- Raymond Blanco, former Louisiana first gentleman, dies at 87
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Raymond Blanco, a former coach, longtime academic administrator at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and husband to the state’s first female governor ...
- Discovery reveals 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible
A discovery at University of Limerick in Ireland has revealed for the first time that unconventional brain-like computing at the tiniest scale of atoms and molecules is possible. Researchers at ...