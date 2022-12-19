Turning tap water into an effective disinfectant that can be used to clean surfaces, crops, and the body

via Bar-Ilan University
The machine developed at Bar-Ilan University’s Chemistry Department turns tap water into an effective disinfectant that can be used to clean surfaces, crops, and the body
After a two-year process, Bar-Ilan University researchers completed the development of a machine that utilizes tap water to produce safe and environmentally-friendly disinfectants that can eliminate bacteria and kill viruses.
The project was developed by Dr. Eran Avraham and Dr. Izaak Cohen from the electrochemistry laboratory of Prof. Doron Aurbach at Bar-Ilan.
According to the researchers, the disinfectant produced by the machine was dermatologically tested and was found to be safe and free of any dangerous substances. In addition, its antibacterial efficiency was tested and was found to be extremely effective (over 99.999% efficiency).
“There is a constant need to create an environment free of pathogens, such as bacteria and viruses of all kinds, in an efficient and safe manner,” explains Dr. Avraham.” Today, disinfectant products are based on alcohol, bleach or quaternary ammonium. These products are effective against pathogens such as salmonella, but their use is limited due to their relatively high toxicity, corrosiveness towards surfaces, and sometimes even their price.
The goal of the researchers was to produce an effective and safe disinfectant that can freely and safety be used on all surfaces. During the development process, the researchers discovered that it is possible to produce such a material by implementing a controlled electrochemical processes based on tap water.
Another factor that the researchers took into account was making the product easy to use. “All the consumer needs to do is to select what he or she wants: a surface disinfectant, body disinfectant, or even an agricultural disinfectant. The system will then accordingly adjust the concentration of the active ingredient,” said Dr. Avraham.
The development of the machine, which began with the outbreak of COVID 19, was assisted by a team of engineers from Kaufman Research and Development, a research and development company. The machine and future related products will be sold under the Purific Solutions LTD brand.
