Therapy delivered over the internet really can help people with anger and aggression issues

via Neuroscience News
Problems with managing anger can have severe consequences for the afflicted individual and their loved ones. A new study from the Centre for Psychiatry Research at Karolinska Institutet shows that four weeks of therapy delivered over the internet can help people with anger and aggression.
The results have been published in the Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology.
The study, which the researchers have chosen to call the “anger study”, is the first to compare different internet-mediated emotion regulation strategies against anger. The results are expected to be important for understanding emotion regulation and for the dissemination of evidence-based methods.
Easy to recruit participants
“It is usually very difficult to recruit participants for treatment studies. For the anger study, however, it was very easy, and we had to close the recruitment site after a few weeks due to the high number of applicants. This suggests that there is a pent-up need for the psychological treatment of anger. Many people who have problems with anger feel ashamed, and we think the internet format suits this group particularly well because they don’t have to wait in a reception room or sit face-to-face with a therapist and talk about their anger,” says Johan Bjureberg, assistant professor at the Centre for Psychiatry Research at Karolinska Institutet and researcher responsible for the study, which was carried out in collaboration with researchers at Örebro University in Sweden.
The anger study has evaluated the effect of two emotion regulation strategies: mindful emotion awareness; and cognitive reappraisal. Mindful emotion awareness focuses on the ability to notice and accept one’s feelings and thoughts without judging or acting on them. Cognitive reappraisal, on the other hand, focuses on the ability to reinterpret thoughts and situations and identify alternative thoughts that do not trigger difficult feelings.
The 234 participants, all with significant anger problems, were randomly assigned to four weeks of either mindful emotion awareness, cognitive reappraisal, or a combination of these two strategies. All treatments were of approximately the same length and were associated with decreased self-reported anger and aggressiveness at the end of the treatment.
Combination therapy most effective
The combined treatment resulted in significantly lower levels of outward anger expression, aggression, and anger rumination, but not anger suppression, compared to mindful emotion awareness or cognitive reappraisal alone. The combination was particularly effective for participants who were experiencing very high levels of anger at the start of the study. The results strengthen research and theories suggesting that difficulties in regulating emotions and interpreting events and situations can be a major contributing factor to problems in managing anger.
“Our results suggest that a very short treatment of only four weeks administered over the internet with minimal therapist support is effective in reducing anger problems. Our hope is that follow-up studies support this finding and that the treatment can be offered broadly within regular care,” explains Johan Bjureberg.
Original Article: Internet treatment for anger works
More from: Karolinska Institutet | Örebro University
The Latest Updates from Bing News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Anger therapy
- Carolina Behavioral Therapy Offers DBT Therapy Program to Residents of SC and NC
Columbia, South Carolina - Carolina Behavioral Therapy, a mental health clinic based in Columbia, SC, is pleased to announce that they offer a online dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) program to ...
- 5 Common Confessions Men Make In Therapy That Are Red Flags For Couples Counselors
Five confessions that men make to alert a therapist that the relationship could be troubled. 1. "I never know how she will react, so I'm constantly walking on eggshells." This beh ...
- A psychologist's tips for defusing anger
Counseling psychologist Niamh Delmar looks at the emotion of anger and how we can process it in a healthy way.
- Best Online Anger Management Classes Of December 2022
Anger management classes are a form of behavioral therapy that offer tools, skills and guidance for anyone struggling with anger. These courses may be ordered by a court or employer if someone has ...
- Can widespread trauma therapy prevent gun violence? This community leader says yes.
Will Little believes unaddressed trauma is at the root of the city’s crime crisis, and that helping people address that can heal the city and prevent violence.
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Internet anger therapy
- Carolina Behavioral Therapy Offers DBT Therapy Program to Residents of SC and NC
Columbia, South Carolina - Carolina Behavioral Therapy, a mental health clinic based in Columbia, SC, is pleased to announce that they offer a online dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) program to ...
- What’s the Best Emoji to Tell Your Co-Worker You Hate Them?
Others balk at “KK,” a stand-in for “OK,” which they say can read more like “ugh” or “whatever.” The eyeball emoji can mean “I’m looking at this” — or “I’m giving you side eye.” Liane Davey, 50, an ...
- Blank sheets of paper become symbol of defiance in China protests
BEIJING/SHANGHAI--Chinese protesters have turned to blank sheets of paper to express their anger over COVID-19 restrictions ... Images and videos circulated online showed students at universities ...
- Chinese leaders face anger over 2nd child's quarantine death
Internet users expressed anger at the ruling Communist Party’s “zero-COVID” strategy and demanded that officials in Zhengzhou be punished for failing to help the public. “Once again ...
- Best Online Anger Management Classes Of December 2022
Anger, while a perfectly normal emotion ... You May Also Be Interested In Online Therapy Services From Our Featured Sponsors ...