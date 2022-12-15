Promising environmentally friendly results in the destruction of PFAS in both drinking water and different types of industrial wastewater

via Sustainability Times
One-two punch of hydrogen and short-wave ultraviolet light infusions destroy PFAS in method designed for future drinking water and toxic site cleanup applications
An insidious category of carcinogenic pollutants known as “forever chemicals” may not be so permanent after all.
University of California, Riverside, chemical engineering and environmental scientists recently published new methods to chemically break up these harmful substances found in drinking water into smaller compounds that are essentially harmless.
The patent-pending process infuses contaminated water with hydrogen, then blasts the water with high-energy, short-wavelength ultraviolet light. The hydrogen polarizes water molecules to make them more reactive, while the light catalyzes chemical reactions that destroy the pollutants, known as PFAS or poly- and per-fluoroalkyl substances.
This one-two punch breaks the strong fluorine-to-carbon chemicals bonds that make these pollutants so persistent and accumulative in the environment. In fact, the molecular destruction of PFAS increased from 10% to nearly 100% when compared to other ultraviolet water-treatment methods, while no other undesirable byproducts or impurities are generated, the UCR scientists reported in a paper recently published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials Letters.
What’s more, the cleanup technology is green.
“After the interaction, hydrogen will become water. The advantage of this technology is that it is very sustainable,” said Haizhou Liu, an associate professor in UCR’s Department of Chemical and Environmental Engineering and the corresponding author of the paper.
Liu’s laboratory developed the technology with help from a $400,000 grant from the National Science Foundation.
PFAS are a family of thousands of chemical compounds characterized by fully fluorinated carbon atoms with stubbornly strong chemical bonds that last indefinitely in the environment – hence the moniker “forever chemicals.” Examples of PFAS-containing products include grease-resistant paper wrappers and containers such as microwave popcorn bags, pizza boxes, and candy wrappers. They are also found in stain and water repellents used on carpets, upholstery, clothing; cleaning products; non-stick cookware; and paints, varnishes, and sealants, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Studies have linked exposure to certain levels of PFAS to many ill health effects, including increased risk for prostate, kidney, and testicular cancers, as well as decreased fertility or increased high blood pressure in pregnant women, developmental effects or delays in children, low birth weight, and accelerated puberty, according to the EPA.
Because of these health effects, federal and state officials are promulgating new cleanup standards for PFAS in drinking water and in groundwater below or emanating from toxic cleanup sites.
Original Article: Water cleanup method developed by University of California, Riverside, scientists destroys pervasive, cancer-causing “forever chemicals” or PFAS
More from: University of California Riverside
The Latest Updates from Bing News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Forever chemicals
- Minnesota tries new technologies to remove 'forever chemicals' from water
The bright blue shipping container stood out in the snow-covered landscape of Tablyn Park in Lake Elmo, Minnesota. Inside, contractors calibrated a machine that state officials hope could help solve a ...
- Natural Resources Board allows Wisconsin DNR to move forward with 'forever chemicals' standards in groundwater but questions remain
Wisconsin Natural Resources Board gives the greenlight to the DNR to begin the process of setting standards for "forever chemicals" in groundwater.
- PFAS in Bucks County and Montco: Some residents test high for 'forever chemicals' near bases
Residents of eleven Bucks and Montco townships can still sign up to get tested for 'forever chemicals,' in one of the largest studies on PFAS.
- Testing for 'forever chemicals' lacking for tribal water systems
A study by researchers at the PFAS Project Lab found the EPA has sampled tribal water systems at a lower rate than non-tribal systems.
- Red Hill lawsuit expands to include latest reports of 'forever chemicals' detected in drinking water
The military knew about PFAs 'forever chemicals' in the groundwater at Red Hill for a year before the public knew about it.
Go deeper with Bing News on:
PFAS
- Editorial: DHEC needs to regulate release of dangerous PFAS into SC waterways
The so-called forever chemicals known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, aren’t household words yet, but the state government-focused news site Stateline says they are ...
- Wisconsin groundwater PFAS rules move ahead with unanimous vote
The vote to move ahead with developing limits on the so-called forever chemicals comes months after a plan was scrapped under pressure from the state's powerful business industry.
- Natural resources board green lights effort to limit PFAS in Wisconsin groundwater
The synthetic chemicals, which do not break down naturally, have been linked to health problems including low birth weight, cancer, and liver disease.
- Natural Resources Board Moves Forward with Groundwater Standards to Protect Wisconsin Communities from PFAS Contamination
Today, the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board (NRB) has allowed an important regulatory effort to protect Wisconsin communities from toxic PFAS pollution to move forward. According to a scope statement ...
- Wisconsin regulators move ahead with groundwater PFAS rules
Environmental groups and residents affected by PFAS contamination spoke Wednesday in favor of moving ahead with adopting the standards. No one spoke against it.