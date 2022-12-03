The Picower Institute for Learning and Memory is, along with the McGovern Institute for Brain Research and the Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, one of the three neuroscience groups at MIT
- Human brain gene improves learning and memory skills of mice, study finds
Research could provide insight into how brain develops and potentially into treatment for intellectual disability, Chinese team says They found the genetically altered animals had more neural stem ...
- Small studies of 40Hz sensory stimulation confirm safety, suggest Alzheimer's benefits
Picower Professor in the The Picower Institute for Learning and Memory at MIT and senior author of the paper describing the studies in PLOS ONE Dec. 1. "While we are also encouraged to see some ...
- MIT Reveals: How Nervous Systems Integrate Environment and State To Control Behavior
A simple animal model shows how stimuli and states such as smells, stressors, and satiety converge in an olfactory neuron to guide food-seeking behavior. Imagine you live across from a bakery.
- Brain Goes Hay-wired in Alzheimer’s Disease!
Presence of the APOE4 gene variant may contribute to the pathology of Alzheimer’s disease by disrupting the function of a glial cell (the brain’s support cell) called oligodendrocytes.’ The study ...
- A gene variant that causes Alzheimer's disease severely affects the brain
This gene is one of the most significant risk factors of Alzheimer's, and researchers discovered why it increases the risk for the disease.
- Molecule discovery raises hopes of identifying early-stage Alzheimer’s
Hope for an inexpensive and convenient test which reveals signs of early-stage Alzheimer’s have been raised after a study found a molecule in urine could be a signal for the disease. The study is the ...
