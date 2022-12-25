Nanoantennas are set to become the world’s go-to light source

Nanoantenna phosphors comprising of a periodic array of nanoparticles on the phosphor plate can tailor the spatial radiation pattern of the photoluminescence for smaller, lighter and brighter solid-state lighting devices.
CREDIT: KyotoU/Shunsuke Murai
Titanium oxides found to significantly increase efficiency and photoluminescence
White LEDs may soon be dethroned as the world’s go-to light source by an alternative with a much better sense of direction.
As a next-generation optical control technology, a photonic crystal or nanoantenna is a two-dimensional structure in which nano-sized particles are arranged periodically on a substrate. Upon irradiation, the combination of a nanoantenna with a phosphor plate achieves an ideal mix of blue and yellow light.
White LEDs have already been improved upon in the form of white laser diodes, or LDs, which consist of yellow phosphors and blue LDs. While the blue LDs are highly directional, the yellow phosphors radiate in all directions, resulting in an undesired mixing of colors.
To address this issue, researchers have developed phosphor plates combined with nanoantennas using metallic aluminum, enabling increased photoluminescence. Aluminum nanoparticles effectively scatter light and improve light intensity and directionality; however, aluminum also absorbs light, reducing the output. This is a major bottleneck, especially in high-intensity lighting applications.
Now, a team of researchers at Kyoto University has achieved a ten-fold enhancement of forward-directed photoluminescence by replacing aluminum with a better material.
“It turns out that titanium dioxide is a better choice for its high refractive index and low-light absorption,” says lead author Shunsuke Murai.
Although the light-scattering intensity of titanium oxide initially appeared inferior to metallic aluminum, the team used computer simulations to devise the optimal nanoantenna design.
“The new nanoantenna phosphors are advantageous for intensely bright yet energy-saving solid-state lighting because they can suppress temperature rise when irradiated,” explains Murai.
“During the process of finding the optimal dimensions, we were surprised to discover that the thinnest phosphors gave the brightest photoluminescence, demonstrating how to increase the forward radiation intensity and overall performance.”
Original Article: Nanoantennas directing a bright future
More from: Kyoto University
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Nanoantennas
- Directional on-chip laser enables live hologram technology
The TMOS project believes that it has now brought that technology a step closer to reality using meta-optics, combining a vertical nanowire with a microring laser made from semiconductor ...
- Nanoantennas combined with phosphor plates enable increased photoluminescence
White LEDs may soon be dethroned as the world's go-to light source by an alternative with a much better sense of direction.
- Optical Antennas
Liu, Na Wen, Fangfang Zhao, Yang Wang, Yumin Nordlander, Peter Halas, Naomi J. and Alù, Andrea 2013. Individual Nanoantennas Loaded with Three-Dimensional Optical ...
- Nanoantennas heat up
Advances in the functionality of multifunctional nanoparticles push their potential for the remote detection and treatment of cancer nearer to real-life patient care. The growth of biomaterial ...
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Photonic crystal
- Crystal Palace
Arsenal’s disallowed goal against Man Utd at Old Trafford back in September was one of six mistakes made by VAR in the EPL this season ...
- Photonic Crystal Market Growth, Trends, Covid 19 Impact and Forecasts 2022 to 2028 with Fastest Growing Countries Data | 105 Pages Report
According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Photonic Crystal will have significant change from previous year. By ...
- Tagged: photonic quantum information technologies
Crowdfund Insider is the leading news and information website covering the emerging global industry of disruptive finance including investment crowdfunding, Blockchain, online lending, and other ...
- Photonic Crystal Market Size to Grow at 7.82% CAGR During the Forecast Period of 2023-2027 | Latest Updated 121 Report Pages
The global Photonic Crystal market size was valued at USD 37309.48 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.82% during the forecast period, reaching USD 58629.33 million by 2027.
- Photonic advances enhance imaging techniques
WASHINGTON – The Optica Foundation today issued details on the healthcare work being funded by its 20 th Anniversary Challenge. This newly funded research will address the potential of ...