Mississippi State University for Agriculture and Applied Science, commonly known as Mississippi State University (MSU), is a public land-grant research university adjacent to Starkville, Mississippi
The Latest Bing News on:
Mississippi State University Research
- CWD reducing Mississippi's deer population. Here's how it could affect your deer season
Landowners and managers say CWD is reducing deer populations with an even more significant impact on mature bucks.
- University of Memphis Trustees give chairman Edwards another term, increase student housing rates
Douglas Edwards, during a Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, Dec. 9. “And we’d put an ankle bracelet on him if we had to.” So far, it doesn’t seem like the guards and ankle bracelet will be ...
- Future of US aviation unveiled in Mississippi: Largest uncrewed aircraft at a US academic institution introduced
The future of aviation is in Mississippi, officials from Mississippi State University said when they unveiled the largest uncrewed aircraft at any US academic institution — a plan capable of flying up ...
- New incentive program for Mississippi shrimpers
There’s a new incentive program for Mississippi shrimpers! With help from NOAA’s marine debris removal program and Mississippi State University Coastal Research and Extension Center, Mississippi ...
- Marijuana will be illegal on this Mississippi university campus — regardless of state’s new medical cannabis laws
Despite Mississippi’s Medical Cannabis Program, at least one state university will not allow marijuana on campus, even if a student or staff member is legally participating in the state’s medical ...
The Latest Bing News on:
Mississippi State University Discovery
- Lee County rock hunter shares finds with Des Moines County Heritage Center
What began as a Lee County man’s search for a storied treasure trove of artifacts left behind by Native Americans resulted in his discovery of both a glacial moraine and ...
- CWD reducing Mississippi's deer population. Here's how it could affect your deer season
Landowners and managers say CWD is reducing deer populations with an even more significant impact on mature bucks.
- This Alabama forester uses TikTok to identify rare species, native plants
Lybarger, a Morgan County native, recently rose to TikTok fame for informational videos about rare Alabama plant species. He travels the state identifying different oaks, grasses and wildflowers – ...
- MDHS: USM Athletic Foundation, 9 other parties owe misspent TANF funds; reports $1.1M repayment by Brett Favre
After months of discovery by the state department of human services’ legal counsel, the complaint adds 10 new parties as defendants, including the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic ...
- College student found dead on campus; homicide investigation underway
A 22-year-old student at Jackson State University in Mississippi was found dead on campus and his death is being investigated as a homicide.