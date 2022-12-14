Living plant bio-solar cells create electricity from photosynthesis

The ice plant succulent shown here can become a living solar cell and power a circuit using photosynthesis.
Credit: Adapted from ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, 2022, DOI: 10.1021/acsami.2c15123
Though plants can serve as a source of food, oxygen and décor, they’re not often considered to be a good source of electricity. But by collecting electrons naturally transported within plant cells, scientists can generate electricity as part of a “green,” biological solar cell. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces have, for the first time, used a succulent plant to create a living “bio-solar cell” that runs on photosynthesis.
In all living cells, from bacteria and fungi to plants and animals, electrons are shuttled around as part of natural, biochemical processes. But if electrodes are present, the cells can actually generate electricity that can be used externally. Previous researchers have created fuel cells in this way with bacteria, but the microbes had to be constantly fed. Instead, scientists, including Noam Adir’s team, have turned to photosynthesis to generate current. During this process, light drives a flow of electrons from water that ultimately results in the generation of oxygen and sugar. This means that living photosynthetic cells are constantly producing a flow of electrons that can be pulled away as a “photocurrent” and used to power an external circuit, just like a solar cell.
Certain plants — like the succulents found in arid environments — have thick cuticles to keep water and nutrients within their leaves. Yaniv Shlosberg, Gadi Schuster and Adir wanted to test, for the first time, whether photosynthesis in succulents could create power for living solar cells using their internal water and nutrients as the electrolyte solution of an electrochemical cell.
The researchers created a living solar cell using the succulent Corpuscularia lehmannii, also called the “ice plant.” They inserted an iron anode and platinum cathode into one of the plant’s leaves and found that its voltage was 0.28V. When connected into a circuit, it produced up to 20 µA/cm2 of photocurrent density, when exposed to light and could continue producing current for over a day. Though these numbers are less than that of a traditional alkaline battery, they are representative of just a single leaf. Previous studies on similar organic devices suggest that connecting multiple leaves in series could increase the voltage. The team specifically designed the living solar cell so that protons within the internal leaf solution could be combined to form hydrogen gas at the cathode, and this hydrogen could be collected and used in other applications. The researchers say that their method could enable the development of future sustainable, multifunctional green energy technologies.
Original Article: Producing ‘green’ energy — literally — from living plant ‘bio-solar cells’
More from: Technion-Israel Institute of Technology | American Chemical Society
The Latest Updates from Bing News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Plant bio-solar cells
- This Texas solar farm’s panels will sit flat on the ground
A 100+ megawatt solar project in Texas will become the only utility-scale solar farm in the US that's mounted flat on the ground.
- Paper-thin solar cell can turn any surface into a power source
MIT researchers developed a scalable fabrication technique to produce ultrathin, flexible, durable, lightweight solar cells that can be stuck to any surface. Glued to high-strength fabric, the solar ...
- Monolithic perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells for water splitting
Eindhoven University of Technology researchers in the Netherlands have designed an integrated solar-assisted water-splitting system with a flow electrochemical cell and a monolithic perovskite ...
- Economical eco-friendly fabrication of high efficiency chalcopyrite solar cells
High efficiency solar cells are promising candidates to reduce carbon emissions and achieve carbon neutrality. In this regard, solution-processed copper indium gallium sulfur diselenide solar ...
- Orbillion Bio teams up with Solar Biotech to scale up cultivated meat platform in the US
Berkeley-based Orbillion Bio – which is carving a distinct ... The partnership will combine Orbillion’s proprietary cell culture platform with Solar Biotech’s scale-up bioprocess development ...
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Biological solar cell
- Quantum dots at room temp, using lab-designed protein
Quantum dots are normally made in industrial settings with high temperatures and toxic, expensive solvents -- a process that is neither economical nor environmentally friendly. But researchers have ...
- 11 incredible UC research breakthroughs in 2022
Another year is very nearly in the books — and when it comes to the work that UC researchers have accomplished in 2022 — from sequencing the human genome and achieving fusion ignition — that book is ...
- Chemists create quantum dots at room temperature using lab-designed protein
Nature uses 20 canonical amino acids as building blocks to make proteins, combining their sequences to create complex molecules that perform biological functions.
- Princeton chemists create quantum dots at room temp using lab-designed protein
Quantum dots are fluorescent nanocrystals used in electronic applications from LED screens to solar panels. A team of Princeton chemists led by Michael Hecht and Gregory Scholes have created a ...
- Orbillion Bio partners with Solar Biotech to make 4M pounds of cultivated meat a year
The startup making Wagyu beef, elk and lamb from cells is the latest in the food space to work with the biomanufacturing company.