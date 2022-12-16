Can a molecule different to insulin have the same effect? Could insulin come in a pill?

Still from WEHI-TV’s animation Insulin Production and Type 1 Diabetes.
Beta cells (purple) release insulin (blue) after a meal
Creator: Etsuko Uno
WEHI researchers have answered a 100-year-old question in diabetes research: can a molecule different to insulin have the same effect? The findings provide important insights for the future development of an oral insulin pill.
The research team has visualised how a non-insulin molecule can mimic the role of insulin, a key hormone needed to control blood sugar levels.
The WEHI-led study opens new avenues for the development of drugs that could replace daily insulin injections for people with type 1 diabetes.
At a glance
- Researchers have visualised precisely how an insulin-mimicking molecule reproduces the activity of insulin to regulate blood glucose levels
- Study answers a century-old question of whether it is possible to replace insulin
- Findings illuminate new opportunities for the development of oral insulin mimetics that may replace daily injections by type 1 diabetics
People with type 1 diabetes cannot produce insulin and require multiple daily insulin injections to keep their blood glucose levels in check.
The new research confirms that alternative molecules can be used to turn on blood glucose uptake, bypassing the need for insulin altogether.
The study, published in Nature Communications, was led by WEHI’s Dr Nicholas Kirk and Professor Mike Lawrence, in collaboration with researchers from Lilly, an American-based pharmaceutical company.
Why is there no insulin pill?
Dr Kirk said scientists have struggled to make insulin as a pill, because insulin is unstable and readily degraded by the body upon digestion.
“Since the discovery of insulin 100 years ago, the development of an insulin pill has been a dream for diabetes researchers but, after decades of trying, there has been little success,” he said.
The research has now accelerated dramatically with the development of cryo-electron microscopy (cryoEM), a new technology that can visualise complicated molecules in atomic detail, allowing researchers to generate 3D images (“blueprints”) of the insulin receptor rapidly.
“With cryo-EM, we can now directly compare how different molecules, including insulin, change the shape of the insulin receptor,” said Dr Kirk.
“Insulin’s interaction turns out to be far more complex than anyone predicted, with both insulin and its receptor changing shape dramatically as they partner up.”
Mimicking insulin with simple molecules
The new research shows how an insulin-mimicking molecule acts on the insulin receptor and turns it on, the first step in a pathway that directs cells to soak up glucose when the body’s sugar levels are too high.
The team performed intricate cryo-EM reconstructions to obtain blueprints of several molecules called “peptides” that are known to interact with the insulin receptor and hold it in the “active” position.
The cryo-EM experiments identified one peptide that can bind to and activate the receptor in a manner similar to insulin.
“Insulin has evolved to hold the receptor carefully, like a hand bringing a pair of tongs together,” Dr Kirk said.
“The peptides we used work in pairs to activate the insulin receptor – like two hands grabbing the pair of tongs around the outside.”
While therapeutic outcomes are distant, the team’s discovery could lead to a drug to replace insulin, reducing the need for injections by diabetics.
“Scientists have had success replacing these kinds of mimetic molecules with drugs that can be taken as pills,” Dr Kirk said.
“It’s still a long road that will require further research, but it’s exciting to know that our discovery opens the door for oral treatments for type 1 diabetes.”
Original Article: Could insulin come in a pill? How a molecule that mimics insulin may advance diabetes research
More from: Walter and Eliza Hall Institute
The Latest Updates from Bing News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Oral insulin pill
- Molecule that mimics insulin opens new doors for a diabetes pill
Regular insulin injections to keep blood-sugar levels in check are a harsh reality for many sufferers of diabetes, but ongoing progress towards oral alternatives offer cause for optimism. Scientists ...
- Diabetics Using Oral Insulin Pill: Reality or Dream
Is there a pill form for insulin? Showing a molecule different from insulin provide important insights for the future development of an oral insulin pill.
- "Weight Loss" Drug Meant for Diabetes Now Facing Shortages, Raising Warnings and Concerns
A diabetes drug designed to regulate insulin is facing shortages due to people using it for a weight loss supplement. Semaglutide, whose brand name is Ozempic, was designed to stimulate insulin in ...
- Could insulin come in a pill? How a molecule that mimics insulin may advance diabetes research
Australian researchers have answered a 100-year-old question in diabetes research: can a molecule different to insulin have the same effect? The findings provide important insights for the future ...
- Cats now have an FDA-approved pill to treat their diabetes
The drug, called Bexacat (bexagliflozin tablets), is not insulin and is not meant for cats who have the type of diabetes that requires treatment with insulin. Rather, it is what is called a sodium ...
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Insulin-mimicking molecule
- Type 2 diabetes: How intermittent fasting could help reverse the condition
New research shows that 3 months of intermittent fasting reversed type 2 diabetes in nearly half of the study’s participants ...
- Molecule that mimics insulin opens new doors for a diabetes pill
Regular insulin injections to keep blood-sugar levels in check are a harsh reality for many sufferers of diabetes, but ongoing progress towards oral alternatives offer cause for optimism. Scientists ...
- Diabetics Using Oral Insulin Pill: Reality or Dream
Is there a pill form for insulin? Showing a molecule different from insulin provide important insights for the future development of an oral insulin pill.
- K-P faces insulin shortage
The drug stores in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) are witnessing a shortage of insulin, which is causing great difficulties for diabetic patients. Official sources told The Express Tribune that an ...
- Could insulin come in a pill? How a molecule that mimics insulin may advance diabetes research
Australian researchers have answered a 100-year-old question in diabetes research: can a molecule different to insulin have the same effect? The findings provide important insights for the future ...