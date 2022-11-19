The Tulane University School of Medicine is located in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States and is a part of Tulane University
- Elevated levels of 'good' cholesterol may not protect heart health, study finds
HDL has been considered the "good" cholesterol since the 1970s when the Framingham Heart Study first found an association between higher HDL levels and a lower risk of heart attack. New findings ...
- University of Houston researchers developing vaccine to combat fentanyl addiction
A University of Houston research team has developed a vaccine targeting fentanyl, posing a groundbreaking solution in a worsening opioid epidemic that kills tens of thousands of Americans each year.
- Tulane Researchers Study New Way to Fight Diseases
From Tulane University: The immune system has long been touted as the body’s primary defense against invading viruses, with the understanding that a strong immune response swiftly knocks out an ...
- Tulane plans $600M redevelopment of abandoned hospital
Now the abandoned building will become the site of Tulane's School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine as well as biomedical research labs, an innovation institute and a school for professional ...
- A new way to fight diseases? Stop viruses from stealing nutrients
The immune system has long been touted as the body's primary defense against invading viruses, with the understanding that a strong immune response swiftly knocks out an infection while a weak one ...
- At risk for diabetes? Cut the carbs, says new study
assistant professor of epidemiology at Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine. Approximately 37 million Americans have diabetes, a condition that occurs when the body ...