Making testing for cancer a lot less invasive by using transistors instead of biopsies

Ion-sensitive field effect transistors detect breast cancer cells expressing EGFR when bound by an antibody linked to a chemical reporter
CREDIT :Department of Bioelectronics, TMDU
Researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) find that ion-sensitive field effect transistors can be combined with enzymatic chemical signal amplification to detect a cancer-related marker in breast cancer cells
Having biopsies taken and endless tests run is nobody’s idea of a good time, even if it’s necessary for monitoring your health. Now, researchers from Japan report the development of a new technique that could make testing for cancer a lot less invasive.
In a study published in September in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) have revealed a new technique for assessing the cancer-related marker using breast cancer cell lines.
Detecting cancer-related markers is a powerful way to determine diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment success. Modern techniques are capable of detecting these markers in patient samples such as blood and urine, which provides a noninvasive way to monitor and evaluate patients.
“Circulating tumor cells (CTCs), which are cancer cells found in the blood, are one of the main targets used to evaluate cancer patients’ blood samples,” states Miyuki Tabata, first author of the study. “However, it can be challenging to isolate these cells from the blood, and current approaches do not adequately detect both epithelial cell and mesenchymal cell markers, which are important for determining the stage of the cancer.”
To create a system that can quickly and easily detect cancer-related markers on CTCs (and potentially other factors in the blood), the researchers used an apparatus called an ion-sensitive field effect transistor (ISFET), which is a tiny electrical circuit that is activated by a change in pH. They coated these transistors with breast cancer cells and then added an antibody linked to a chemical reporter that causes a change in pH if the antibody recognizes the cells.
“We found that the chemical reporter glucose oxidase successfully detected the expression of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), a marker of poor cancer prognosis, on CTC membranes,” says Yuji Miyahara, senior author of the study. “Furthermore, the strength of the chemical signal correlated with the amount of EGFR expressed by the cells.”
Importantly, these results corresponded to the levels of EGFR detected using other techniques, indicating that the ISFET approach accurately identifies cancer-related marker expression on cells.
“These results provide proof of concept that an ISFET-based system can be used to efficiently assess patient cancer status based on liquid biopsy samples,” states Tabata.
Given that ISFETs can be manufactured to be the size of a single cell and assembled into vast arrays, this technique has the potential to enable high-throughput analysis of cancer cells at single-cell resolution. In addition, the use of multiple antibodies for the chemical enzyme detection step could enable the simultaneous analysis of multiple cancer-related markers.
Original Article: Transistors help identify cancer cell markers
More from: Tokyo Medical and Dental University
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
ISFET
- Transistor That Accurately Identifies Cancer Cell Markers
Researchers have developed a minimally invasive system based on ion-sensitive field effect transistors that can assess cancer-related markers using breast ...
- Transistors that can help identify cancer cell markers: Research
Finding cancer-related indicators is a highly effective method for determining diagnosis, prognosis, and response to treatment. These markers may now be found in patient samples like blood and urine ...
- New system to detect cancer-related markers on CTCs
Having biopsies taken and endless tests run is nobody's idea of a good time, even if it's necessary for monitoring your health.
- Transistors help identify cancer cell markers
Having biopsies taken and endless tests run is nobody's idea of a good time, even if it's necessary for monitoring your health. Now, researchers from Japan report the development of a new technique ...
- PH Sensors Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, New Trends and Insights. Update, COVID-19 Impact
The "PH Sensors Market" reveals ample evidence of on-demand factors, flaws, and other variables such as fluctuating output rates, and organizational challenges. The PH Sensors market report explores ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
ISFET
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Ion-sensitive field effect transistor
- Transistor That Accurately Identifies Cancer Cell Markers
Researchers have developed a minimally invasive system based on ion-sensitive field effect transistors that can assess cancer-related markers using breast ...
- Transistors that can help identify cancer cell markers: Research
Finding cancer-related indicators is a highly effective method for determining diagnosis, prognosis, and response to treatment. These markers may now be found in patient samples like blood and urine ...
- Transistors help identify cancer cell markers
Researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) have found that a system based on ion-sensitive field effect transistors - a tiny electrical circuit that is activated by a change in pH - ...
- What’s the Difference Between PNP and NPN Transistors?
There are two main types of transistor: bipolar junction transistors (BJTs) and field effect transistors (FETs). BJTs are made of doped materials and can be configured as NPN and PNP. A transistor ...
- Junction Field-Effect Transistor (JFET) Market 2022 : SWOT Analysis by Players Continues Explosive Growth by 2028 | 112 Pages Report
Oct 19, 2022 (The Expresswire) -- "Junction Field-Effect Transistor (JFET) Market" Insights 2022 By Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2028. The globalJunction Field-Effect Transistor ...