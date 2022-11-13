Making injections for diabetes and cancer obsolete

PET scan images show that orally administered EPP6 accumulated in the intestines and made its way into the brain and bladder through blood circulation.
(Min Xue/UCR)
Hate needles? These researchers do too.
Researchers at UC Riverside are paving the way for diabetes and cancer patients to forget needles and injections, and instead take pills to manage their conditions.
Some drugs for these diseases dissolve in water, so transporting them through the intestines, which receive what we drink and eat, is not feasible. As a result, these drugs cannot be administered by mouth. However, UCR scientists have created a chemical “tag” that can be added to these drugs, allowing them to enter blood circulation via the intestines.
The details of how they found the tag, and demonstrations of its effectiveness, are described in a new Journal of the American Chemical Society paper.
The tag is composed of a small peptide, which is like a protein fragment. “Because they are relatively small molecules, you can chemically attach them to drugs, or other molecules of interest, and use them to deliver those drugs orally,” said Min Xue, UCR chemistry professor who led the research.
Xue’s laboratory was testing something unrelated when the researchers observed these peptides making their way into cells.
“We did not expect to find this peptide making its way into cells. It took us by surprise,” Xue said. “We always wanted to find this kind of chemical tag, and it finally happened serendipitously.”
This observation was unexpected, Xue said, because previously, the researchers believed that this type of delivery tag needed to carry positive charges to be accepted into the negatively charged cells. Their work with this neutral peptide tag, called EPP6, shows that belief was not accurate.
Testing the peptide’s ability to move through a body, the Xue group teamed up with Kai Chen’s group in the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California and fed the peptide to mice. Using a PET scan — a technique similar to a whole-body X-ray that is available at USC, the team observed the peptide accumulating in the intestines, and documented its ultimate transfer into the animals’ organs via the blood.
Having proven the tag successfully navigated the circulatory systems through oral administration, the team now plans to demonstrate that the tag can do the same thing when attached to a selection of drugs. “Quite compelling preliminary results make us think we can push this further,” Xue said.
Many drugs, including insulin, must be injected. The researchers are hopeful their next set of experiments will change that, allowing them to add this tag to a wide variety of drugs and chemicals, changing the way those molecules move through the body.
“This discovery could lift a burden on people who are already burdened with illness,” Xue said.
Original Article: Injections for diabetes, cancer could become unnecessary
More from: University of California Riverside | Keck School of Medicine
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Chemical tag
- Archean Chemical IPO: What GMP signals as subscription ends today
Subscription for the initial public offer (IPO) of Archean Chemical Industries Limited is going to end today. By 12:38 AM on third day of bidding, the public issue worth ₹ 1,462.31 crore has been ...
- UCR scientists pave the way for diabetes and cancer patients to forget injections
Researchers at UC Riverside are paving the way for diabetes and cancer patients to forget needles and injections, and instead take pills to manage their conditions.
- Study suggests pills rather than injections for cancer, diabetic patients
As a result, these drugs cannot be administered by mouth. However, UCR scientists have created a chemical "tag" that can be added to these drugs, allowing them to enter blood circulation via the ...
- Chemical ‘tag’ may allow insulin to be taken in pills, making daily injections to manage diabetes a thing of the past
Currently, insulin cannot be taken in pill form as it would be quickly broken down by digestive enzymes in the stomach and so prevented from reaching the bloodstream where it is n ...
- Injections for diabetes, cancer could become unnecessary
Researchers at UC Riverside are paving the way for diabetes and cancer patients to forget needles and injections, and instead take pills to manage their conditions.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Chemical tag
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Drug delivery
- More charges filed in drug overdose death case
A Penn Run man facing charges of drug delivery resulting in the death of an Altoona man is now facing additional charges after he displayed a gun as police were attempting to serve an arrest warrant.
- Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Projected Growth Until 2031
Contact us today and make winning strategies! The Business Research Company's 'Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Report 2022” forecasts the injectable drug delivery devices market is expected to ...
- Oral Drug Delivery Global Market Report 2022: Rising R&D and Partnerships Between Key Players Driving Growth
The "Oral Drug Delivery Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.People are embracing a more sedentary ...
- JC man charged with drug delivery, resisting arrest
A Jefferson City man faces charges for drug possession and resisting arrest following an incident that occurred earlier this week.
- Injectable Drug Delivery Market Size to Hit US$ 1,640.42 Billion by 2030| Exhibit at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period (2022-2030)
According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global injectable drug delivery market is expected to clock US$ 1,640.42 billion by 2030, owing to rising awareness regarding the ...