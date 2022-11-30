Iron-based fertilizer, engineered into nanoparticles, could help store excess carbon dioxide in the ocean

Seeding the oceans with nano-scale fertilizers could create a much-needed, substantial carbon sink.
(Illustration by Stephanie King | Pacific Northwest National Laboratory)
The urgent need to remove excess carbon dioxide from Earth’s environment could include enlisting some of our planet’s smallest inhabitants, according to an international research team led by Michael Hochella of the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.
Hochella and his colleagues examined the scientific evidence for seeding the oceans with iron-rich engineered fertilizer particles near ocean plankton. The goal would be to feed phytoplankton, microscopic plants that are a key part of the ocean ecosystem, to encourage growth and carbon dioxide (CO2) uptake. The analysis article appears in the journal Nature Nanotechnology.
“The idea is to augment existing processes,” said Hochella, a Laboratory fellow at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. “Humans have fertilized the land to grow crops for centuries. We can learn to fertilize the oceans responsibly.”
In nature, nutrients from the land reach oceans through rivers and blowing dust to fertilize plankton. The research team proposes moving this natural process one step further to help remove excess CO2 through the ocean. They studied evidence that suggests adding specific combinations of carefully engineered materials could effectively fertilize the oceans, encouraging phytoplankton to act as a carbon sink. The organisms would take up carbon in large quantities. Then, as they die, they would sink deep into the ocean, taking the excess carbon with them. Scientists say this proposed fertilization would simply speed up a natural process that already safely sequesters carbon in a form that could remove it from the atmosphere for thousands of years.
“At this point, time is of the essence,” said Hochella. “To combat rising temperatures, we must decrease CO2 levels on a global scale. Examining all our options, including using the oceans as a CO2 sink, gives us the best chance of cooling the planet.”
Pulling insights from the literature
In their analysis, the researchers argue that engineered nanoparticles offer several attractive attributes. They could be highly controlled and specifically tuned for different ocean environments. Surface coatings could help the particles attach to plankton. Some particles also have light-absorbing properties, allowing plankton to consume and use more CO2. The general approach could also be tuned to meet the needs of specific ocean environments. For example, one region might benefit most from iron-based particles, while silicon-based particles may be most effective elsewhere, they say.
The researchers’ analysis of 123 published studies showed that numerous non-toxic metal-oxygen materials could safely enhance plankton growth. The stability, Earth abundance, and ease of creation of these materials make them viable options as plankton fertilizers, they argue.
The team also analyzed the cost of creating and distributing different particles. While the process would be substantially more expensive than adding non-engineered materials, it would also be significantly more effective.
Original Article: Fertilizing the Ocean to Store Carbon Dioxide
More from: Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
The Latest Updates from Bing News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Iron-based fertilizer
- AAR-hosted call makes the case for railroad carriers and labor unions to avert a strike
As previously reported, these agreements are based on recommendations made by Presidential Emergency ... Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters), and IBB (Iron Ship Builders, Forgers ...
- Russian fertilizer heads for Africa as part of UN export deal
A shipment of 20,000 metric tons of Russian-produced fertilizer was sent from the Netherlands to Malawi as part of a United Nations-brokered deal to keep agricultural commodities flowing to global ...
- Herbicide planning for 2023 looks more ‘normal’
Farmers had a challenging year in 2022 for weed infestations because of a late planting season and dryness, especially in central and southern South Dakota. Kevin Erikson, lead sales representative ...
- Mississippi barge delays could further affect consumer prices — just not yet
There’s a link between historically-low water levels on the Mississippi River and food prices at your dinner table, but don’t go canceling holiday meals just yet. The huge barge back-ups that only ...
- 15 Largest Fertilizer Companies in the World
we need to understand the basics of how fertilizers are made. Basic Nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), and ammonium nitrate, require ammonia as a feedstock ...
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Nano-scale fertilizers
- 15 Largest Fertilizer Companies in the World
In this article we will take a look at the 15 largest fertilizer companies in the world. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends, you can go directly to see the 5 Largest Fertilizer ...
- Peruvian truckers, farmers block roads in protests over fuel, fertilizer
LIMA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Peruvian farmers and truck drivers staged at least 14 roadblocks on Thursday as part of ongoing protests over high gas prices and fertilizer shortages, hitting the trade ...
- Beetles used as fertilizers in Colombia
Three yellow-and-black beetles clung to the shirt of Germán Viasus Tibamoso, a Colombian environmental engineer who uses beetle larvae to transform food waste into fertilizers. As he encouraged ...
- A nanoscale view of bubble formation
A nanoscale view of bubble formation A new model now describes the boiling process with much greater precision Date: November 23, 2022 Source: Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf Summary: A ...
- Nanohybrids Act as Effective Nitrogen Nano-Fertilizers for Wheat
The unrestricted use of synthetic fertilizers in agricultural fields is largely responsible for global warming and biodiversity degradation. Therefore, the agriculture industry requires rapid ...