The Czech Academy of Sciences (abbr. CAS) was established in 1992 by the Czech National Council as the Czech successor of the former Czechoslovak Academy of Sciences and its tradition goes back to the Royal Bohemian Society of Sciences (founded in 1784) and the Emperor Franz Joseph Czech Academy for Sciences, Literature and Arts (founded in 1890)
- Artificial neural networks learn better when they spend time not learning at all
Researchers discuss how mimicking sleep patterns of the human brain in artificial neural networks may help mitigate the threat of catastrophic forgetting in the latter, boosting their utility across a ...
- Johns Hopkins Researchers Design ‘Prodrug’ That Targets Cancer Cells’ Big Appetite for Glutamine, Leaving Healthy Cells Unharmed
Pavel Majer is from the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic. Slusher, Rais, Tenora, Majer, Alt and Powell are inventors on Johns Hopkins University patents covering novel glutamine antagonist ...
- A chemical reaction as good as gold
A new study finds gold atoms could be key to unlocking organic (carbon-based) reactions, potential building blocks in constructing materials with electronic properties useful in energy-efficient ...
- Newly created protein a step toward preventing autoimmune disorders
The research team included Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine's Luke Tomasovic, Drew Pardoll, and Giorgio Raimondi and collaborators at the University of California, San Francisco; the ...
- Hundred-year-old riddle in botany reveals key plant adaptation to dry land
The green world that we live in would not have been possible without hidden changes to the plant body over the last 400 million years. To grow beyond just centimeters tall outside of the wettest ...
- 33 years ago, the Velvet Revolution started in the streets of Prague
November 1989 Velvet Revolution that ended Communism in Czechoslovakia, the streets of Prague commemorate how students started a protest that changed history.
Working with theoretical collaborators at the Czech Academy of Sciences, the researchers uncovered a reaction pathway which suggested that a metal-organic intermediate state formed by single gold ...
A new study by Martin Bouda of the Institute of Botany of the Czech Academy of Science and co-authors ... Credit: Martin Bouda The new discovery shows that the original arrangement of vascular tissues ...
- Hundred-year-old riddle in botany reveals key plant adaptation to dry land
A new study by Martin Bouda of the Institute of Botany of the Czech Academy of Science and co-authors, published in the journal Science, shows how the solution to a hundred-year-old debate in ...
The research team included Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine's Luke Tomasovic, Drew Pardoll, and Giorgio Raimondi and collaborators at the University of California, San Francisco; the ...