It is possible to capture carbon dioxide (CO2) from the surrounding atmosphere and repurpose it into useful chemicals usually made from fossil fuels, according to a study from the University of Surrey.
The technology could allow scientists to both capture CO2 and transform it into useful chemicals such as carbon monoxide and synthetic natural gas in one circular process.
Dr Melis Duyar, Senior Lecturer of Chemical Engineering at the University of Surrey commented:
“Capturing CO2 from the surrounding air and directly converting it into useful products is exactly what we need to approach carbon neutrality in the chemicals sector. This could very well be a milestone in the steps needed for the UK to reach its 2050 net-zero goals.
“We need to get away from our current thinking on how we produce chemicals, as current practices rely on fossil fuels which are not sustainable. With this technology we can supply chemicals with a much lower carbon footprint and look at replacing fossil fuels with carbon dioxide and renewable hydrogen as the building blocks of other important chemicals.”
The technology uses patent-pending (DFMs), that capture carbon dioxide on their surface and catalyse the conversion of captured CO2 directly into chemicals. The “switchable” nature of the DFMs comes from their ability to produce multiple chemicals depending on the operating conditions or the composition of the added reactant. This makes the technology responsive to variations in demand for chemicals as well as availability of renewable hydrogen as a reactant.
Dr Duyar continued:
“These outcomes are a testament to the research excellence at Surrey, with continuously improving facilities, internal funding schemes and a collaborative culture.”
Loukia-Pantzechroula Merkouri, Postgraduate student leading this research at the University of Surrey added:
“Not only does this research demonstrate a viable solution to the production of carbon neutral fuels and chemicals, but it also offers an innovative approach to combat the ever-increasing CO2 emissions contributing to global warming.”
Original Article: New technology creates carbon neutral chemicals out of thin air
More from: University of Surrey
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Switchable Dual Function Materials
- The 380+ Best Cyber Monday Amazon Deals of 2022
Amazon's Cyber Monday deals are live. Shop the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals on robot vacuums, Amazon devices, KitchenAid, Samsung TVs, and more.
- Christmas 2022 live blog: The best Cyber Monday deals on gifts, decorations and more, plus the best Christmas movies
Today may be Black Friday, but at CBS Essentials, we're already counting down the days to Christmas 2022. (Only 27 days to go!) That's why we've started this, the Ultimate Christmas 2022 live blog. It ...
- The 177 Absolute Best Cyber Monday Deals Right Now
These are the top discounts we’ve found across the web this weekend. Whether you want binoculars or a robot vac, there’s something for everyone.
- Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 Tech Deals Blog: Today's 101 best deals on Apple tech, TVs, PS5 restocks, laptops, tablets and more
Black Friday 2022 may be over, but the Black Friday deals continue all weekend long. Plus, Cyber Monday promises even more exciting new deals. Take a look at our curated selection of deals below, or ...
- 6 Best KVM Switches for Dual Monitors
Though your dual monitor KVM switch options are somewhat slimmer if your machine natively supports DisplayPort instead of HDMI, you still have access to top-of-the-line gear like the IOGear GCS1942.
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Dual function materials
- The 380+ Best Cyber Monday Amazon Deals of 2022
Amazon's Cyber Monday deals are live. Shop the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals on robot vacuums, Amazon devices, KitchenAid, Samsung TVs, and more.
- Apple Watch Ultra Review
Fans of Apple will tell you that each year brings thoughtful but subtle improvements to the products so when the Cupertino-based brand announced the Apple Watch Ultra (priced at $799 USD), it was a ...
- The 177 Absolute Best Cyber Monday Deals Right Now
These are the top discounts we’ve found across the web this weekend. Whether you want binoculars or a robot vac, there’s something for everyone.
- Top 10 Dual Sport Aftermarket Upgrades
Riding a dual sport motorcycle opens your world to ... Additionally, you can buy them in materials other than hard plastic or TPU. Finally, look for a set that can dampen vibration.
- Carbon Neutral Chemicals Created Out of Thin Air
The technology uses patent-pending switchable Dual Function Materials (DFMs), that capture carbon dioxide on their surface and catalyse the conversion of captured CO2 directly into chemicals. The ...