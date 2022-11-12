A real boost for deep space exploration: Electrodeless plasma thrusters

Improving the Performance of Electrodeless Plasma Thrusters for Space Propulsion
A Tohoku University researcher has increased the performance of a high-power electrodeless plasma thruster, moving us one step closer to deeper explorations into space.
Innovations in terrestrial transportation technologies, such as cars, trains, and aircraft, have driven historical technologies and industries so far; now, a similar breakthrough is occurring in space thanks to electric propulsion technology.
Electric propulsion is a technique utilizing electromagnetic fields to accelerate a propellant and to generate thrust that propels a spacecraft. Space agencies have pioneered electric propulsion technology as the future of space exploration.
Already, several space missions have successfully been completed using electric propulsion devices, such as gridded ion thrusters and Hall thrusters. Solar power is converted into thrust energy when the propellant becomes ionized, i.e., a plasma, and gets accelerated by electromagnetic fields. Yet, the electrodes necessary for these devices limit their lifetime, since they get exposed to and damaged by the plasma, especially at a high-power level.
To circumvent this, scientists have turned to electrodeless plasma thrusters. One such technology harnesses radio frequency (rf) to generate plasma. An antenna emits radio waves into a cylindrical chamber to create plasma, where a magnetic nozzle channels and accelerates the plasma to generate thrust. MN rf plasma thrusters, or helicon thrusters as they are sometimes known, offer simplicity, operational flexibility, and a potentially high thrust-to-power ratio.
But the development of MN rf plasma thrusters has been stymied by the conversion efficiency of the rf power to thrust energy. Early experiments generated single digit conversion rates, but more recent studies have reached a modest outcome of 20%.
In a recent study, Professor Kazunori Takahashi, from Tohoku University’s Department of Electrical Engineering, has achieved a 30% conversion efficiency.
Whilst mature electric propulsion devices often use xenon gas, which is expensive and difficult to supply in sufficient quantities, the current 30% efficiency was obtained with argon propellant. This indicates that a MN rf plasma thruster would reduce the cost and the resource load from the Earth.
“Applying a cusp-type magnetic field inhibited the energy loss that generally occurs to the plasma source wall,” Takahashi said. “The breakthrough opens the door to advances in high-power space transportation technology.”
Original Article: Improving the Performance of Electrodeless Plasma Thrusters for Space Propulsion
More from: Tohoku University
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Electrodeless plasma thruster
- Electrodeless device shows promise in pushing boundaries of space travel: Study
Space missions already use electric propulsion devices where electromagnetic fields are utilized to generate the thrust of spacecraft One such electrodeless d ...
- Improving the performance of electrodeless plasma thrusters for space propulsion
A Tohoku University researcher has increased the performance of a high-power electrodeless plasma thruster, moving us one step closer to deeper explorations into space. Innovations in terrestrial ...
- Ion Thrusters: Not Just For TIE Fighters Anymore
Gridded electrostatic ion thrusters are one of the more popular designs, where the propellant gas is bombarded with electrons to form an ionized plasma. A set of gridded electrodes are then ...
- Phase Four Achieves Electric Thruster Operation on Air Force Green Propellant ASCENT
Throughout the test, Phase Four demonstrated ignition and stable firing over a wide spectrum of thruster operating points, achieving the world's first cathode-less ASCENT plasma. Future ...
- Electrodeless Lamps Light Towers Market Research on Present State and Future Growth Prospects of Key Players, Forecast by 2022 To 2028
Nov 03, 2022 (The Expresswire) -- Number of Tables and Figures :151 | The global "Electrodeless Lamps Light Towers Market"size is projected to reach Multimillion USD by 2028, In comparison to 2021 ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Electrodeless plasma thruster
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Plasma thruster
- Electrodeless device shows promise in pushing boundaries of space travel: Study
Space missions already use electric propulsion devices where electromagnetic fields are utilized to generate the thrust of spacecraft One such electrodeless d ...
- Phase Four Achieves Electric Thruster Operation on Air Force Green Propellant ASCENT
Phase Four announced today that it has successfully demonstrated operation of its RF thruster using the Air Force Research Laboratory's green propellant, ASCENT (formerly AF-M315E).
- Improving the performance of electrodeless plasma thrusters for space propulsion
A Tohoku University researcher has increased the performance of a high-power electrodeless plasma thruster, moving us one step closer to deeper explorations into space. Innovations in terrestrial ...
- UK start-up is gaining momentum at pinnacle of space drive
Operation Get It Up, a tiny plasma-based power system providing propulsion to a small cube satellite, will sit on top of a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket due to be laun ...
- Ion Thrusters: Not Just For TIE Fighters Anymore
Gridded electrostatic ion thrusters are one of the more popular designs, where the propellant gas is bombarded with electrons to form an ionized plasma. A set of gridded electrodes are then ...