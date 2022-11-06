A new kind of wood-based degradable plastic could replace fossil-based materials used in home construction and furnishing

Peter Olsén, a researcher at KTH, holds up a sample piece of a new degradable plastic from wood. “These new materials, because of their high fiber content and degradable, matrix could be a game changer for a future circular material economy,” he says.
(Photo: courtesy of Peter Olsén)
Plastics used in home furnishings and constructions materials could be replaced with a new kind of wood-based degradable plastic with semi-structural strength. Unlike thermoplastic, the material can be broken down without harm to the environment, researchers at KTH have reported.
One of the goals of renewable wood composite development is to make materials strong enough to replace fossil-based materials used in home construction and furnishing, such as bathroom cabinets, doors, wall-boards and countertops. And it needs to be sustainable, or circular.
“Degradability enables circularity,” says Peter Olsén, a researcher at KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm. “By degrading the plastic, the fibers can be recycled and the chemical components from the plastic reused.”
High fiber content is the key to the strength of materials like fiberglass, but it’s difficult to deliver a degradable wood composite without intensive heat damage from processes like melt-compounding.
Olsén and fellow researchers at KTH report that they’ve found a way to deliver both high fiber content and degradability.
“No one has been able to make a degradable plastic with fiber content this high before, while having good dispersion and low fiber damage,” Olsén says. “This enabled the material properties to be improved dramatically compared to previous attempts.”
In order to achieve higher fiber content, the researchers combined polymer chemistry with process technology similar to what is used for carbon fiber composites.
Everything is based on cheap and available raw materials, Olsén says. The degradation products are also harmless to the environment, and can be reused—enabling what Olsén calls “a fully-circular product concept.”
And it could actually save trees. “It invites recycling of wood fibers to enable reformation of the material,” he says.
But in order to move on to commercialization, Olsén says the formula needs to be optimized. “The key to the work is that it shows a new way of how we can create degradable biocomposites with high fiber content,” he says.
Original Article: Wood-based plastic may enable circular home furnishings and building materials
More from: KTH The Royal Institute of Technology
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Wood-based degradable plastic
- A New Kind of Wood-Based Plastic Could Enable Circular Building Materials
Plastics used in home furnishings and constructions materials could be replaced with a new kind of wood-based degradable plastic with semi-structural strength. Unlike thermoplastic, the material can ...
- Industry association strikes back at proposed EU ban on oxo-degradable plastics
To recap how this process started: In December 2017, the Commission mandated its scientific experts (ECHA) under article 69 of the REACH regulation to study “oxo-degradable” plastic ... is not based ...
- Novel degradable plastic benefits from wood fibers
Plastics used in home furnishings and construction materials could be replaced by a new kind of wood-based degradable plastic with semi-structural strength. According to the Swedish researchers who ...
- Researchers 3D print degradable polymers using salt
"Our goal was to create sustainable degradable polymeric structures ... "It's not just the plastic bottle being kicked down the road," Pentzer said. "These materials break down into microplastics ...
- Agricultural Degradable Film Market Trends, Business Overview, Industry Growth, and Forecast 2022 To 2028
Oct 31, 2022 (The Expresswire) -- Number of Tables and Figures :141 | The global "Agricultural Degradable ... Industry (Plastic Film in the Shed, Mulch), By Type (PLA film, Starch Based Film ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Wood-based degradable plastic
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Renewable wood composite
- Cop27: crucial climate talks more fragile than ever after year of turmoil
With war in Ukraine and a cost of living crisis, the global picture is much changed since last year’s conference ...
- A New Kind of Wood-Based Plastic Could Enable Circular Building Materials
One of the goals of renewable wood composite development is to make materials strong enough to replace fossil-based materials used in home construction and furnishing, such as bathroom cabinets, doors ...
- Solar Panels and Your Roof: Can They Cause Leaks?
Australian homeowners commonly ask if their rooftop solar panels will cause leaks. The short answer to this is NO. Leaks that happen following a ...
- Yahoo Finance
Trex is a composite material. It's made with plastic, made with some wood. We've talked to the CEO in the past, they used plastic bags. They recycled plastic bags for some of this material. Despite ...
- Novel degradable plastic benefits from wood fibers
Plastics used in home furnishings and construction materials could be replaced by a new kind of wood-based degradable plastic with semi-structural strength. According to the Swedish researchers who ...