Osaka Metropolitan University, abbreviated to OMU, is a Japanese public university that was established through the integration of Osaka City University (OCU) and Osaka Prefecture University (OPU) on 1 April 2022
- Mechanism used by metastatic cancer cells to infiltrate the liver found
A group of researchers including graduate student Truong Huu Hoang and Professor Norifumi Kadawa from the Osaka Metropolitan University Graduate School ... The results of their research are expected ...
Metastasis—when cancer spreads to form new tumors—causes approximately 90% of cancer-related deaths. Because metastatic cancer cells circulate in the blood, the liver—which filters the blood—is ...
About 90% of cancer-related deaths are due to metastasis when cancer spreads. The liver is the most vulnerable organ to metastatic cancer.
- Success in synthesizing biodegradable plastic materials using sunlight and CO2
Much effort has been put into making plastics not only durable and convenient but also environmentally friendly materials for everyday products. Osaka Metropolitan University scientists made a ...
Osaka Metropolitan University scientists have successfully synthesized 3-hydroxybutyrate, a raw material for poly-3-hydroxybutyrate (PHB)—a strong, water-insoluble, biodegradable plastic used for ...
- WWII dud bomb found at planned site of public university in Osaka
OSAKA -- An unexploded bomb was found at the future site of Osaka Metropolitan University's Morinomiya Campus, the municipal government here announced on Sept. 26. The city of Osaka will consult ...
- Talk with your hands? You might think with them too!
A research group led by Professor Shogo Makioka at the Graduate School of Sustainable System Sciences, Osaka Metropolitan University, wanted to test the idea of embodied cognition. Embodied ...
- Is it really healthy to restrict protein intake for kidney transplant recipients?
However, scientists from Osaka Metropolitan University demonstrated that it might not always be the case with their recent study on the relationship between protein intake and skeletal muscle mass ...
- New method to identify symmetries in data using Bayesian statistics
An international research team led by scientists from Osaka Metropolitan University has developed a method to identify symmetries in multi-dimensional data using Bayesian statistical techniques.