New edible sensor can show if frozen food has previously thawed

A proof-of-concept sensor designed from edible materials produces a visible color change (seen in the right circle) as a piece of frozen pork thaws.
CREDIT: Adapted from ACS Sensors 2022, DOI: 10.1021/acssensors.2c01280
When you’re standing in the frozen food aisle, it’s nearly impossible to know whether that Salisbury steak has thawed and refrozen — a process with potentially harmful consequences. So, researchers reporting in ACS Sensors have designed a food-grade device from edible materials, including table salt, red cabbage and beeswax, that lets you know. The proof-of-concept sensor provides a color readout when it’s warmed above a specific temperature, which is tunable from -58 F to 32 F.
Keeping food cold while it’s transported and stored is essential to retaining its flavor and quality, reducing the risk of food poisoning and minimizing waste. While researchers have developed devices that alert manufacturers when cold items are exposed to unwanted temperatures, they only indicate changes above freezing. To create a sensor for frozen products, one solution could be to use materials with electrical properties that are altered upon melting. It would also be ideal if such changes could produce a signal, such as a visible color change. In addition, an edible electronic device, which uses only food and consumable components, would be the safest way to monitor food. So, Ivan Ilic, Mario Caironi and colleagues set out to develop the first fully edible, self-powered temperature sensor with a visible color indicator for use with frozen products.
The researchers started by building a device that generated an electrical current as it defrosted, connecting magnesium and gold electrodes through an electrolyte solution held in a plastic container. They tested the device with solutions of frozen edible electrolytes, including table salt and calcium-containing salts, and naturally electrolyte-rich foods, including a grape, melon and apple. As the solutions defrosted, they conducted current between -58 F and 32 F, which the researchers say could be fine-tuned, based on the amount and identity of the salt. Next, this device was connected to a color-changing system, containing tin and gold electrodes and red cabbage juice, that produced an irreversible shift from reddish purple to blue when current was applied.
In the final step, the team put all of the parts together in a block of beeswax that held the temperature-activated and indicator solutions in separate chambers, and demonstrated that the self-powered device could be used for frozen food monitoring. The researchers say that their proof-of-concept sensor paves the way for edible materials to be used in inexpensive, safe technologies that alert customers to a frozen product’s storage history.
Original Article: Toward a fully edible sensor showing if frozen food has previously thawed
More from: American Chemical Society | Italian Institute of Technology
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Edible temperature sensor
- Italian scientists create edible sensor that can ensure a perfect frozen pizza!
Italian scientists have developed an edible sensor that can ensure your pizza has been frozen properly. Researchers at IIT-Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia invented the first self-powered defrosting ...
- Toward a Fully Edible Sensor Showing If Frozen Food Has Previously Thawed
So, Ivan Ilic, Mario Caironi, and colleagues set out to develop the first fully edible, self-powered temperature sensor with a visible color indicator for use with frozen products. The researchers ...
- Self-powered edible defrosting sensor
Researchers at IIT-Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (Italian Institute of Technology) have developed the first self-powered defrosting sensor that may be used in future to detect improper freezing ...
- Toward a fully edible sensor showing if frozen food has previously thawed
So, Ivan Ilic, Mario Caironi and colleagues set out to develop the first fully edible, self-powered temperature sensor with a visible color indicator for use with frozen products. The researchers ...
- Self-powered sensor changes color to warn if frozen foods have thawed
It then stays blue, even if the sensor is refrozen. The temperature at which the electrolyte thaws can ... inexpensive, single-use, edible material that could be applied directly to the food items. A ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Edible temperature sensor
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Food-grade temperature sensor
- Fluid Sensors Market 2022 Key Facts, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented 2030
The Global Fluid Sensors Market size is expected to reach $20.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period. This study offers information for creating plans to ...
- Toward a Fully Edible Sensor Showing If Frozen Food Has Previously Thawed
So, researchers reporting in ACS Sensors have designed a food-grade device from edible materials ... sensor provides a color readout when it’s warmed above a specific temperature, which is tunable ...
- 20 of the best life-changing baby gadgets for new parents
With so many things to buy and prepare for a new baby, we’ve done the narrowing down, so you don’t have to. Read on for our selection of hand-picked baby products that you never knew you needed, but – ...
- The Fall Prime event: Products at their lowest price ever
During the Prime Early Access Sale, popular brands like Peloton, Tineco and Microsoft are discounting certain items to their lowest prices ever.
- Toward a fully edible sensor showing if frozen food has previously thawed
So, researchers have now designed a food-grade device from edible materials ... to develop the first fully edible, self-powered temperature sensor with a visible color indicator for use with ...