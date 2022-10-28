New and fastest ever data transmission method uses significantly less power and can help reduce the Internet’s climate footprint

A world record by transmitting 1.8 petabits per second
Using only a single light source, scientists have set a world record by transmitting 1.8 petabits per second. Their data transmission method uses significantly less power and can help reduce the Internet’s climate footprint.
Original Article: New data transmission record
More from: Technical University of Denmark | Chalmers University of Technology
