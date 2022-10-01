The Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE (or Fraunhofer ISE) is an institute of the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft. Located in Freiburg, Germany
- New wafer production method could double throughput to up to 20,000 per hour, rendering European manufacturing more competitive
A research consortium has devised a production line with a throughput of up to 20,000 wafers per hour, which is double the usual amount.
- Promoting the expansion of photovoltaics by cutting production times for high-efficiency solar cells by half
When producing silicon solar cells, it is important to have a high throughput. This reduces production costs and alleviates supply bottlenecks as more photovoltaics installations are being deployed in ...
- GHD teams up with German group to develop UAE hydrogen strategy
The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) has announced that it had signed an agreement with global professional services company GHD Group to develop its national hydrogen strategy in ...
- Thomas Speidel, Dr. Thorsten Ochs of ADS-TEC Energy and Stefan Reichert, Fraunhofer ISE, nominated as a team for the Deutscher Zukunftspreis 2022
group leader for "Power Converter Units" of the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE, have been nominated for the German Future Prize 2022 for the development of the storage-based ...
