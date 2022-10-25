The Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI; Finnish: Ilmatieteen laitos; Swedish: Meteorologiska institutet) is the government agency responsible for gathering and reporting weather data and forecasts in Finland
The Latest Bing News on:
Finnish Meteorological Institute
- TanSat’s first attempt to detect human-caused CO2 is successful
An international research team has analyzed and compared measurements from the TanSat mission and the Copernicus Sentinel-5 Precursor mission. This is the first attempt to use TanSat measurements to ...
- China's first global carbon dioxide monitoring satellite successfully detects human-caused CO2
The team, with researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and the Finnish Meteorological Institute, published their research in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences on Tuesday. The ...
- TanSat satellite detects, reports human-caused carbon dioxide
China's carbon dioxide monitoring satellite TanSat has produced its first batch of human-caused carbon dioxide emission (CO2) signatures, offering a scientific basis for the country's efforts to ...
- China Focus: TanSat satellite detects, reports human-caused carbon dioxide
China carbon dioxide monitoring satellite TanSat has produced its first batch of human-caused carbon dioxide emission CO2 signatu ...
- Mysterious Bright Blue Blobs in Earth's Atmosphere Photographed From Space
The picture was taken from the ISS as it passed over Southeast Asia, shows one blue light over the Gulf of Thailand, and the other near the South China Sea.
The Latest Google Headlines on:
Finnish Meteorological Institute Research
The Latest Bing News on:
Finnish Meteorological Institute Discovery
- Finnish parliament backs proposal to build fence along Russian border
A proposal to build a fence along parts of Finland's border with Russia received wide support from parties in Parliament. Prime Minister Sanna Marin convened a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the idea ...
- A Finnish full house: Stars' five Finnish players share special bond
The Stars' five Finnish players typically hang out after practice and work on some of the fun parts of the game. When it was suggested to Esa Lindell that maybe the team should have an all-Finnish ...
- At the Festival d’Hyères, Finnish Designer Jenny Hytönen Scoops the Grand Prize Première Vision and the Public Prize
Now in its 37th year, the Festival d’Hyères may be the doyen of international fashion competitions, but it remains the youngest at heart, a laid-back Riviera perch where emerging creatives from ...
- Reindeer herder finds runaway weather balloon
The Finnish Meteorological Institute had set a 500-euro reward for sightings that lead to the recovery of the measuring equipment. Filled with helium, the red balloon carried instruments that record ...
- Two Finnish guys 'annexed' a Russian diplomat's parking spot by painting it with the Ukrainian flag
Two men in a Finnish city "annexed" a Russian diplomat's parking spot for Ukraine by painting it over with the country's flag on Wednesday. Acting on what they called a "two-man referendum," Jarno ...