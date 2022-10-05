Cooling vehicles like airplanes or cars with the world’s whitest paint reduces the need for air conditioning and more

The world’s whitest paint, developed at Purdue University, is now thinner and lighter than ever before. This makes it ideal for cooling vehicles like airplanes or cars, which reduces the reliance on air conditioning.
(Photo credit: Unsplash/Ern Low)
Purdue University researchers have created a new formula for the world’s whitest paint, making it thinner and lighter. The previous iteration (left) required a layer 0.4 millimeters thick to achieve sub-ambient radiant cooling. The new formulation can achieve similar cooling with a layer just 0.15 millimeters thick. This is thin and light enough for its radiant cooling effects to be applied to vehicles like cars, trains and airplanes. (Purdue University photo/Andrea Felicelli)
The world’s whitest paint – seen in this year’s edition of Guinness World Records and “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” – keeps surfaces so cool that it could reduce the need for air conditioning. Now the Purdue University researchers who created the paint have developed a new formulation that is thinner and lighter – ideal for radiating heat away from cars, trains and airplanes.
“I’ve been contacted by everyone from spacecraft manufacturers to architects to companies that make clothes and shoes,” said Xiulin Ruan, a Purdue professor of mechanical engineering and developer of the paint. “They mostly had two questions: Where can I buy it, and can you make it thinner?”
The original world’s whitest paint used nanoparticles of barium sulfate to reflect 98.1% of sunlight, cooling outdoor surfaces more than 4.5°C below ambient temperature. Cover your roof in that paint, and you could essentially cool your home with much less air conditioning. But there’s a problem.
“To achieve this level of radiative cooling below the ambient temperature, we had to apply a layer of paint at least 400 microns thick,” Ruan said. “That’s fine if you’re painting a robust stationary structure, like the roof of a building. But in applications that have precise size and weight requirements, the paint needs to be thinner and lighter.”
That’s why Ruan’s team began experimenting with other materials, pushing the limit of materials’ capability to scatter sunlight. Their latest formulation is a nanoporous paint incorporating hexagonal boron nitride as the pigment, a substance mostly used in lubricants. This new paint achieves nearly the same benchmark of solar reflectance (97.9%) with just a single 150-micron layer of paint.
Their research has been published in Cell Reports Physical Science.
“Hexagonal boron nitride has a high refractive index, which leads to strong scattering of sunlight,” said Andrea Felicelli, a Purdue PhD student in mechanical engineering who worked on the project. “The particles of this material also have a unique morphology, which we call nanoplatelets.”
Ioanna Katsamba, another PhD student in mechanical engineering at Purdue, ran computer simulations to understand if the nanoplatelet morphology offers any benefits. “The models showed us that the nanoplatelets are more effective in bouncing back the solar radiation than spherical nanoparticles used in previous cooling paints,” Katsamba said.
The paint also incorporates voids of air, which make it highly porous on a nanoscale. This lower density, together with the thinness, provides another huge benefit: reduced weight. The newer paint weighs 80% less than barium sulfate paint yet achieves nearly identical solar reflectance.
“This light weight opens the doors to all kinds of applications,” said George Chiu, a Purdue professor of mechanical engineering and an expert in inkjet printing. “Now this paint has the potential to cool the exteriors of airplanes, cars or trains. An airplane sitting on the tarmac on a hot summer day won’t have to run its air conditioning as hard to cool the inside, saving large amounts of energy. Spacecraft also have to be as light as possible, and this paint can be a part of that.”
As to that other big question – where can I buy the paint? – Ruan explains. “We are in discussions right now to commercialize it,” he said. “There are still a few issues that need to be addressed, but progress is being made.”
Either way, these Purdue researchers look forward to what the paint could accomplish. “Using this paint will help cool surfaces and greatly reduce the need for air conditioning,” Ruan said. “This not only saves money, but it reduces energy usage, which in turn reduces greenhouse gas emissions. And unlike other cooling methods, this paint radiates all the heat into deep space, which also directly cools down our planet. It’s pretty amazing that a paint can do all that.”
Original Article: World’s whitest paint now thinner than ever, ideal for vehicles
More from: Purdue University
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Radiant cooling
- The World's Whitest Paint Can Now Be Used to Naturally Cool Cars and Planes
Last year we reported on the research being done at Purdue to develop a white paint with extreme reflectivity, which has actually been many years in the making. In the Fall of 2020, the team ...
- Gaze at your fairytale garden from the glass atrium in this $6.1M Fort Greene brownstone
This 19th-century townhouse at 11A South Portland Avenue sits just steps from the entrance to Fort Greene Park. Asking $6,125,000, the 4,913-square-foot three-family property counts among its standout ...
- World’s whitest paint now thinner than ever, ideal for vehicles
WEST LAFAYETTE - The world’s whitest paint – seen in this year’s edition of Guinness World Records and “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” – keeps surfaces so cool that it could reduce the need for ...
- Slime Rancher 2: Where to find Radiant Ore
If you’re going to upgrade your gear in Slime Rancher 2, then one thing you’re going to need lots of is Radiant Ore. This is an early game material that will get you off the ground and expand ...
- This is the Best Cooling Pillow for a Good Night’s Sleep
On the flip side, research has shown that dropping the temperature around the head can be an effective way to keep our bodies cool overnight, making cooling pillows a simple, medication-free ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Radiant cooling
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Sub-ambient radiant cooling
- World’s whitest paint now thinner than ever, ideal for vehicles
WEST LAFAYETTE - The world’s whitest paint – seen in this year’s edition of Guinness World Records and “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” – keeps surfaces so cool that it could reduce the need for ...
- YouTube’s Weirdest Ambient Music Creators Are Here to Assuage (or Enflame) Your Anxiety
YouTube rabbit holes can take you to some pretty weird places, and for me, one of those weird places has been the darker side of ambient noise. What set me on this path was my endless pursuit of ...
- Amazon's 'ambient intelligence' is a cozy way to say home surveillance
That vision even has a cool-sounding name: ambient intelligence. It's A.I. with a new spin and the promise of a (corporate) bear hug. While I’m not anywhere near old enough to have truly earned ...
- Amazon Wants to Cocoon You With ‘Ambient Intelligence’
It’s an ominous-looking disc that sits on a night table, resembling a tiny satellite dish. It uses radar to monitor your movements while you sleep, combining that data with information about ...
- Passive cooling system could benefit off-grid locations
The device can provide up to about 19 degrees Fahrenheit (9.3 degrees Celsius) of cooling from the ambient temperature, to help keep food fresh longer or supplement air conditioning. As the world ...