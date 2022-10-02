Can a new catalyst design contribute to the carbon neutralization of the petrochemical industry?

A new approach to the production of the industry-critical propylene contributes to the carbon neutralization of petrochemistry.
(Marek Piwnicki/Unsplash. Edited by Daniel Schenz).
Hokkaido University researchers find a new way of producing the industrially important propylene that is more energy efficient than existing approaches—and in the process turns carbon dioxide into another usable resource. Their pioneering catalyst design thus contributes to the carbon neutralization of the petrochemical industry.
Propylene is a gas used to make a large variety of packaging and containers and is considered to be the second most important starting product in petrochemical engineering. However, its production from propane is currently very energy-intensive. In addition, the process accumulates unwanted side products that need to be purged by burning regularly. It is therefore very desirable to find another approach to the production of this valuable molecule that is more efficient, produces fewer side products, and still uses materials that are stable at high temperatures.
Hokkaido University material chemist Shinya Furukawa and his team recently developed a new catalyst—a substance that acts as a guide to chemical reactions and as such can open up otherwise inaccessible reaction pathways—that allows them to use carbon dioxide to turn propane into propylene instead of the more commonly used oxygen. In their Nature Communications paper they not only demonstrated that the catalyst was highly efficient, very selective and stable under high temperatures, its use also had the side effect of turning carbon dioxide into carbon monoxide, which is a useful resource for the production of many bulk chemicals.
The researchers achieved this feat by building on their previous studies on catalyst design, but this time chose a unique new way: Using an alloy of platinum and tin on a ceria support as the base, they replaced a fraction of these atoms with the metals cobalt, nickel, indium and gallium. Each of these elements was chosen for a specific purpose: Platinum-tin alloys had already been known as good catalysts for the reaction, but including nickel and cobalt increased both the catalyst’s ability to activate carbon dioxide and its selectivity to the desired reaction. On the other hand, inserting indium and gallium was beneficial for the catalyst’s temperature stability. Finally, the ceria support made carbon dioxide capture and catalyst purging easier. The research team also confirmed that the catalyst can be regenerated and reused without a loss of performance.
Furukawa explains the significance of this result thus: “This work not only demonstrates the outstanding performance of our catalyst, but it also opens up a new window of catalyst design concepts based on our technique. The new catalyst outperforms our previous Pt-Co-In catalyst by a large margin. These insights will contribute to the carbon neutralization of the industrial production of small petrochemicals.”
Original Article: Carbon-neutralizing propylene production catalyzes change in petrochemical engineering
More from: Hokkaido University
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Carbon neutralization
- First data on Pfizer-BioNTech's Omicron BA.4/5 combination vaccine
4/BA.5 spike glycoprotein and pan-Omicron neutralization. Study: Exposure to BA.4/BA.5 Spike glycoprotein drives pan-Omicron neutralization in vaccine-experienced humans and mice. Image Credit ...
- Go Easy,Go Green ,Meco New ME-CR2 Keyboard Vacuum Cleaner Coming
The following are the highlights of the MECO-CR2 Keyboard Vacuum cleaner. MECO-CR2 is proud of its capacity to produce a powerful thrust of air at almost 10 levels strong gale (25m/s) with a 90000 rpm ...
- Carbon-neutralizing propylene production catalyzes change in petrochemical engineering
Hokkaido University researchers find a new way of producing the industrially important propylene that is more energy efficient than existing ...
- Carbon-neutralizing propylene production catalyzes change in petrochemical engineering
The new catalyst outperforms our previous Pt-Co-In catalyst by a large margin. These insights will contribute to the carbon neutralization of the industrial production of small petrochemicals." ...
- Action plan to promote green growth in agriculture
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has approved an action plan to implement the National Strategy on Green Growth from 2021-2030.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Carbon neutralization
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Carbon neutralization of the petrochemical industry
- Can This Carbon Capture Technology Help Create Negative Emissions?
Experts believe carbon capture can reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by 14%. CCUS achieves decarbonization in the industrial sector by reducing emissions from large stationary sources such as ...
- Carbon Capture: Billions of Federal Dollars Poured Into Failure
This move fulfills a long-standing goal of heavily polluting industries, which have long complained that the main obstacle to building robust, effective carbon capture facilities is the federal ...
- Exxon’s Long-Shot Embrace of Carbon Capture in the Houston Area Just Got Massive Support from Congress
Exxon is proposing to create an entirely new industry, built to capture carbon and reinject it ... metals that spew from the refineries and petrochemical plants into surrounding neighborhoods.
- Carbon-neutralizing propylene production catalyzes change in petrochemical engineering
The new catalyst outperforms our previous Pt-Co-In catalyst by a large margin. These insights will contribute to the carbon neutralization of the industrial production of small petrochemicals." ...
- The Worldwide Activated Carbon Industry is Expected to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2030
DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Activated Carbon Market By Product Type, By Application, By End-use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has ...