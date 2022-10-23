A fingertip-sized on-chip spectrometer offers new functions in all fields of science and industry

A fingertip-sized on-chip spectrometer in the foreground compared to a commercial benchtop-size spectrometer in the background.
Photo: Aalto University
A new chip from Aalto researchers puts photonic information at our fingertips
Spectrometers are widely used throughout industry and research to detect and analyse light. Spectrometers measure the spectrum of light – its strength at different wavelengths, like the colours in a rainbow – and are an essential tool for identifying and analysing specimens and materials. Integrated on-chip spectrometers would be of great benefit to a variety of technologies, including quality inspection platforms, security sensors, biomedical analysers, healthcare systems, environmental monitoring tools, and space telescopes.
An international research team led by researchers at Aalto University has developed high-sensitivity spectrometers with high wavelength accuracy, high spectral resolution, and broad operation bandwidth, using only a single microchip-sized detector. The research for this new ultra-miniaturised spectrometer was published today in the journal “Science.”
‘Our single-detector spectrometer is an all-in-one device. We designed this optoelectronic-lab-on-a-chip with artificial intelligence replacing conventional hardware, such as optical and mechanical components. Therefore, our computational spectrometer does not require separate bulky components or array designs to disperse and filter light. It can achieve high-resolution comparable to benchtop systems but in a much smaller package,’ says Postdoctoral Researcher Hoon Hahn Yoon.
‘With our spectrometer, we can measure light intensity at each wavelength beyond the visible spectrum using a device at our fingertips. The device is entirely electrically controllable, so it has enormous potential for scalability and integration. Integrating it directly into portable devices such as smartphones and drones could advance our daily lives. Imagine that the next generation of our smartphone cameras could be fitted with hyperspectral cameras that outperform colour cameras,’ he adds.
Shrinking computational spectrometers is essential for their use in chips and implantable applications. Professor Zhipei Sun, the head of the research team, says, ‘Conventional spectrometers are bulky because they need optical and mechanical components, so their on-chip applications are limited. There is an emerging demand in this field to improve the performance and usability of spectrometers. From this point of view, miniaturised spectrometers are very important for future applications to offer high performance and new functions in all fields of science and industry.’
Professor Pertti Hakonen adds that ‘Finland and Aalto have invested in photonics research in recent years. For example, there has been great support from the Academy of Finland’s Centre of Excellence on quantum technology, Flagship on Photonics Research and Innovation, InstituteQ, and the Otanano Infrastructure. Our new spectrometer is a clear demonstration of the success of these collaborative efforts. I believe that with further improvements in resolution and efficiency, these spectrometers could provide new tools for quantum information processing.’
Original Article: Tapping hidden visual information: An all-in-one detector for thousands of colours
More from: Aalto University | Oregon State University | Shanghai Jiao Tong University | Zhejiang University | Sichuan University | Yonsei University | University of Cambridge
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
On-chip spectrometer
- Artificial intelligence powers record-breaking all-in-one miniature spectrometers
Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to replace optical and mechanical components, researchers have designed a tiny spectrometer that breaks all current resolution records. We see light and colours ...
- ‘Lab on a Chip’ Opens Door to Widespread Use of Portable Spectrometers
We’ve demonstrated a way of building spectrometers that are far more miniature than what is typically used today,” said Ethan Minot, a professor of physics in the OSU College of Science.
- New Ultra-Small Spectrometer Can Be Placed on a Microchip
A team of researchers including a materials researcher from Oregon State University (OSU) has designed a superior tool to quantify light, contributing to a field called optical spectrometry in a ...
- OSU researcher helps develop light-analyzing ‘lab on a chip,’ opening door to widespread advancements
Scientists including an Oregon State University materials researcher have developed a better tool to measure light, contributing to a field known as optical spectrometry in a way that could improve ...
- Tapping hidden visual information: An all-in-one detector for thousands of colours
The research for this new ultra-miniaturised spectrometer was published today in the journal “Science.” ‘Our single-detector spectrometer is an all-in-one device. We designed this ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
On-chip spectrometer
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Ultra-miniaturised spectrometer
- Tapping hidden visual information: An all-in-one detector for thousands of colours
The research for this new ultra-miniaturised spectrometer was published today in the journal “Science.” ‘Our single-detector spectrometer is an all-in-one device. We designed this ...
- Turning A Webcam Into A Spectrometer
If you want to find out what something is made out of, you’ll probably be using a spectrometer. These devices allow scientists to determine what something is made of by shining light through an ...
- Spectrometer Is Inexpensive And Capable
The device which does this is called a spectrometer and [Justin Atkin] invites us along for his build. Video can also be seen below. Along with the build, we learn how spectrophotometry works ...
- Ocean Insight Launches High Performance Spectrometer
ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Insight, the applied spectral knowledge company, introduces the Ocean HR2 spectrometer, a high resolution, configurable spectrometer that ...
- Chandrayaan-2 spectrometer maps abundance of sodium on Moon for first time
The X-ray spectrometer ‘CLASS’ on the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter has mapped an abundance of sodium on the Moon for the first time, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation. Chandrayaan-1 ...