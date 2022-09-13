The University of Salento (Italian: Università del Salento, called until 2007 Università degli Studi di Lecce) is a university located in Lecce, Italy.
The Latest Bing News on:
University of Salento
- Polish archaeologists study 3,000 years old settlement in Cyprus
One of the most important Bronze Age settlements of southern Cyprus is being studied by an international team of archaeologists under the supervision of an expert from the Institute of Archaeology of ...
- Four new rooms found in Pompeii and more secrets of the world's ancient sites
They were excavated by a team of 30 archaeologists, led by Professor Grazia Semeraro from Salento University ... are only just coming to light and research at this spectacular site is ongoing ...
- College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
research associate II, are pictured with planting equipment. Image Alternative Text: Leaders representing Mississippi State University visited with leaders at the University of Salento in Italy, where ...
- Health & Environment News
Image Alternative Text: Leaders representing Mississippi State University visited with leaders at the University of Salento in Italy ... take a tour of Mississippi State’s Raspet Flight Research ...
- A centre of excellence in northwest China
“And our research findings from digs have been ... institution of cultural heritage and arts with the University of Salento. “Northwest University is ready to embark on our next journey, ...
The Latest Google Headlines on:
University of Salento Research
The Latest Bing News on:
University of Salento Discovery
- Atlanta Startup Aims to Offer Remote Discovery Without the Glitches
We built Calloquy to be a safer, more efficient virtual environment than the mass-market platforms that were hastily deployed in response to the pandemic, said Calloquy founder and CEO and Womble Bond ...
- Four new rooms found in Pompeii and more secrets of the world's ancient sites
They were excavated by a team of 30 archaeologists, led by Professor Grazia Semeraro from Salento University ... The substantial discovery included a tomb harking back to the Fifth Dynasty ...
- The super material reinforcing rinks, cars and buildings
suggests Pasquale Cavaliere at the University of Salento. Graphene has been the subject of excitement for years, ever since its discovery at the University of Manchester in 2004. The hype ...
- The super material reinforcing rinks, cars and buildings
suggests Pasquale Cavaliere at the University of Salento. Graphene has been the subject of excitement for years, ever since its discovery at the University of Manchester in 2004. The hype ...
- How graphene's superpowers could soon be unleashed
suggests Pasquale Cavaliere at the University of Salento. Graphene has been the subject of excitement for years, ever since its discovery at the University of Manchester in 2004. The hype ...
The Latest Google Headlines on:
University of Salento Discovery
No news articles