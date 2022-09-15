Tokyo Medical and Dental University is a Japanese national university located in Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan
The Latest Bing News on:
Tokyo Medical and Dental University Research
- New drug induces similar effects as exercise to aid in the treatment of locomotor frailty
Maintaining a regular workout routine can help you look and feel great – but did you know that exercise also helps maintain your muscles and bones? People who are unable to engage in physical activity ...
- Researchers identify a drug that mimics the effects of exercise on muscle and bone in mice
Researchers have developed a novel screening method to identify a drug that mimics the effects of exercise on muscle and bone. Locamidazole (LAMZ) improved muscle width and function and promoted bone ...
- A pill to strengthen muscle and bone
In a new study published in Bone Research, researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) developed a novel drug screening system to identify a compound that mimics the changes in ...
- Extreme heat events may increase risk of hypo- and hyperglycemia–related emergencies
The global effects of climate change have been demonstrated to extend beyond the environment to many other areas including human health, particularly with respect to different health conditions.
- Precision COVID-19 test devised to finish diagnoses in just 9 minutes
The team, comprised primarily of members from the Riken research institute, the University of Tokyo, Kyoto University, Tokyo Medical and Dental University and Jichi Medical University in Tochigi ...
The Latest Google Headlines on:
Tokyo Medical and Dental University Research
The Latest Bing News on:
Tokyo Medical and Dental University Discovery
- Harvard Medical School Launches Continuing Education Channel on YouTube
To help address the need for reliable and trustworthy expert voices, Harvard Medical School, through its Office for External Education, has launched a new Continuing Education channel on YouTube. The ...
- South, north, east and west-ern: the story of how the western blot came into being
As it was developed in the Tokyo Medical and Dental University (Japan), this name is no doubt also a reference to their geographical location. The southwestern blot is so named as it encompasses ...
- Could a Pill Mimic the Effects of Exercise?
However, there is no single drug that addresses both tissues simultaneously. In a new study published in Bone Research, researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) developed a novel ...
- A pill to strengthen muscle and bone
Researchers led by Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) identify a drug that mimics the effects of exercise on muscle and bone in mice Tokyo, Japan – Maintaining a regular workout routine ...
- New data analysis approach could help uncover the genetic basis of many diseases
In a study published in August in Nature Communications, researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) have revealed that analyzing the coding sequences of gene splicing variants at ...