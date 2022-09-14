The Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK), founded in 1994 as The Hong Kong Institute of Education (HKIEd), is one of eight subsidised universities under the University Grants Committee of Hong Kong and the only one dedicated to teacher education
- Dealing with the dark side of Hong Kong school closures
Suicide rates among the city's young have risen since pandemic control measures were introduced and experts believe there is a link between the two Society's perception of young people's education ...
- Is Hong Kong experiencing a ‘Teacher Exodus’? Time to correct the record
There has been a steady stream of reports (Hong Kong and offshore) stressing Hong Kong’s education sector has had an exodus of talent.
- Four HKU academics awarded RGC Senior Research Fellow and Research Fellows 2022/23
Four academics from the University of Hong Kong (HKU) have been awarded under the Research Fellow Scheme (RFS) and Senior Research Fellow Scheme (SRFS) 2022/23 of the Research Grants Council (RGC), fo ...
- University of Hong Kong kicks 3 local students out of dormitory, saying they offended mainland Chinese neighbours
Local students offended fellow hall residents with inappropriate language and behaviour under influence of alcohol, university says Media report claims local students knocked on room door of ...
- Hong Kong suicide rate for children under 15 hit historical high last year
The suicide rate of children under the age of 15 hit a historical high in Hong Kong last year with 11 young people taking their lives, an increase that experts partially attributed to learning ...
- Chemical Biology meets Drug Discovery - FULLY BOOKED
We are looking forward to welcoming all attendees on 12th/13th September! The "Chemical Biology meets Drug Discovery" meeting aims to connect scientists from academia and industry working on the ...
- Discovering graphene and other miracle materials at the Hong Kong Science Museum
The joy of discovery never gets old, whether it’s discovering a new song, or watching babies take their first steps, discovery is what opens our minds to new and exciting things. Some ...
- Scientists discover how air pollution triggers lung cancer
PARIS - Scientists said Saturday they have identified the mechanism through which air pollution triggers lung cancer in non-smokers, a discovery ... the Chinese University of Hong Kong, called ...
- Cave discovery shakes up our understanding of the Stone Age
Many people are familiar with the African roots of the human family tree. But in recent years, a torrent of exciting fossil and DNA discoveries across Asia has forced a radical rethink of our ...
- Connecticut’s Jumoke Academy Charter School Selects Discovery Education Social Studies Services to Propel Student Success
SILVER SPRING, MD — Connecticut’s Jumoke Academy Charter School today announced a new partnership with Discovery Education, the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports ...