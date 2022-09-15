Strengthening muscle and bone with a pill

LAMZ augments muscle and bone by mimicking calcium signaling to induce PGC-1?
Exercise induces calcium signaling in the muscle and bone. Under this signaling, PGC-1? is activated, resulting in the augmentation of these tissues. LAMZ, a newly identified locomomimetic drug was found to facilitate the calcium signaling pathway and restores locomotor fitness.
Maintaining a regular workout routine can help you look and feel great – but did you know that exercise also helps maintain your muscles and bones? People who are unable to engage in physical activity experience weakening of the muscles and bones, a condition known as locomotor frailty. Recently, researchers in Japan have identified a new drug that may aid in the treatment of locomotor frailty by inducing similar effects as exercise.
Physical inactivity can result in a weakening of the muscles (known as sarcopenia) and bones (known as osteoporosis). Exercise dispels this frailty, increasing muscle strength and promoting bone formation while suppressing bone resorption. However, exercise therapy cannot be applied to all clinical cases. Drug therapy may be helpful in treating sarcopenia and osteoporosis, especially when patients have cerebrovascular disease, dementia, or when they have already become bedridden. However, there is no single drug that addresses both tissues simultaneously.
In a new study published in Bone Research, researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) developed a novel drug screening system to identify a compound that mimics the changes in muscle and bone that occur as a result of exercise. Using the screening system, the researchers identified the aminoindazole derivative locamidazole (LAMZ). LAMZ was capable of stimulating the growth of muscle cells and bone-forming cells, osteoblasts, while suppressing the growth of bone-resorbing cells, osteoclasts.
When LAMZ was administrated to mice orally, it was successfully transmitted into the blood, with no obvious side effects. “We were pleased to find that LAMZ-treated mice exhibited larger muscle fiber width, greater maximal muscle strength, a higher rate of bone formation, and lower bone resorption activity,” says lead author of the study Takehito Ono.
The research team further addressed the mode of function of LAMZ and found that LAMZ mimics calcium and PGC-1? signaling pathways. These pathways are activated during exercise and stimulate expression of downstream molecules that are involved in the maintenance of muscle and bone.
To investigate whether LAMZ can treat locomotor frailty, LAMZ was administrated to an animal model of sarcopenia and osteoporosis. “Both oral and subcutaneous administration of the drug improved the muscle and bone of mice with locomotor frailty,” says senior author Tomoki Nakashima.
Taken together, the research team’s findings show that LAMZ represents a potential therapeutic method for the treatment of locomotor frailty by mimicking exercise.
Original Article: A pill to strengthen muscle and bone
More from: Tokyo Medical and Dental University
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Exercise substitute
- Researchers find exercise might be a developing treatment for movement disorders
Spinal cerebellar ataxia 6 SCA6 is a hereditary neurological disease that impairs motor coordination Because SCA6 affects only about one in 100000 people m ...
- Get the lowest price online for this Apple Watch alternative
The Amazfit GTS 2 smartwatch offers fitness tracking features such as a heart rate monitor and blood-oxygen saturation measuring..
- How long it takes to see results from a new workout routine, according to a fitness expert
Aside from the physical and mental health benefits of incorporating exercise into your daily routine, many people are also motivated by the prospect of muscle tone and definition. For the most part, ...
- Swapping 30 minutes of social media per day with exercise benefits mental health
Replacing 30 minutes of social media use with physical activity can enhance emotional well-being and reduce stress, researchers say. The benefits of exercise lingered as much as six months after the ...
- The 13 Best Punching Bags, According to Fitness Experts in 2022
When shopping for a punching bag, depending on your level of experience with boxing, you will need to pick accordingly in order to challenge yourself and still be safe,” Sandra Gail Frayna, founder of ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Exercise substitute
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Exercise replacement
- Exercise in fresh air
She remembered bringing her idea for an outdoor exercise location to the attention of the City Parks and Recreation Department about 18 months ago. “It’s been a long time coming, and it’s a very ...
- 1 in 5 Ang Mo Kio Sers households have applied for other flats in lieu of replacement units: HDB
About 20 per cent of Ang Mo Kio households whose blocks are due for redevelopment have applied for a new flat in May and August sales exercises, said the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Friday ...
- Industry exercise finds India ‘underestimated’ future engine demand
Currently, India's engine demand is met by foreign imports and by state-run defense companies working under license.
- Senators push to expedite replacement of US weapons sent to Ukraine
Key senators hope to add a provision to the NDAA that would expedite the replacement of U.S. equipment sent to Ukraine by using non-competitive contracts.
- 11 Exercises to Fast-Track Your Healing After a Hip Replacement
Want to recover quickly from a hip replacement? Walking combined with glute-strengthening moves, like these, are the best exercises after hip replacement.