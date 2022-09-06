Maastricht University (abbreviated as UM Dutch: Universiteit Maastricht) is a public research university in Maastricht, Netherlands
- New smartphone app may accurately detect Covid-19 in people's voices using AI
London: Scientists have developed a new smartphone app that may accurately detect COVID-19 infection in people's voices by using artificial intelligence (AI). The AI model used in the research is more ...
- Mobile phone app accurately detects COVID-19 infection in people's voices with the help of AI
Artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to detect COVID-19 infection in people's voices by means of a mobile phone app, according to research to be presented on Monday at the European Respiratory ...
- Mobile app detects Covid-19 from the sound of someone's voice
Maastricht University scientists have developed a mobile phone application that can detect Covid-19 infections "more accurately than lateral flow tests".
- New Covid app can detect virus from people’s voices ‘more accurately than lateral flow test’
Scientists are developing a mobile phone app that “accurately” detects Covid -19 infections by analysing a person’s voice using artificial intelligence (AI). The yet-to-be peer-reviewed research for ...
- Researchers built a mobile app that can detect COVID-19 using your voice
Researchers claimed that the mobile app is more accurate than several antigen tests and is cheap, quick and easy to use.
- How the sounds we hear help us predict how things feel
Researchers have made an important discovery about the way our brains process the sensations of sound and touch. The new study reveals how the brain's different sensory systems are all closely ...
- How the sounds we hear help us predict how things feel
Researchers at the University of East Anglia have made an important discovery about the way our ... at Aix-Marseille University (France) and Maastricht University (Netherlands).
- Malaria on the Move
Through the interaction of a number of factors, the colonization of unpopulated or sparsely populated areas may be accompanied by an increase in malaria. Settlers, who have low-level immunity or ...
- 'The tip of the iceberg': Three Picasso artworks discovered in three months
Upon discovery of the work, the passenger claimed it was a ... associate professor of criminal law and criminology at Maastricht University, in the Netherlands. Currently, demand for works by the ...
