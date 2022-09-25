The nanoclusters are dispersed in a PVP matrix that is then coated on ITO glass to block NIR and UV rays while letting visible light pass through.
An international collaboration is developing coating materials that could make windows better insulators
A French-Japanese research collaboration has fabricated metal nanocomposite coatings that improve the insulating properties of window glasses. The new coating prevents a significant portion of near-infrared (NIR) and ultraviolet rays (UV) from passing through, while at the same time admitting visible light. The findings were reported in the journal Science and Technology of Advanced Materials.
“Although the fabrication of a commercial products is still a long way ahead, our work demonstrated a significant improvement in UV and NIR blocking properties compared to previous research,” says solid-state chemist Fabien Grasset, research director at the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS).
“Buildings account for a large part of global energy consumption,” explains Grasset, “with a large amount of the annual energy consumption of a standard building going to cooling and/or heating systems to maintain indoor temperatures at comfortable levels.” Scientists are looking for ways to develop window glass coatings that can block the entry of NIR radiation so that buildings, and even cars, can consume less energy to keep it cool inside. However, this needs to be done in a way that still allows visible light to enter. Ideally, harmful UV rays would also be blocked.
To this end, the international French-Japanese research collaboration fabricated and analysed the performance of nanocomposites based on niobium-tantalum cluster compounds containing chloride or bromide ions.
They found that chloride-based nanoclusters provided the best performance in terms of blocking NIR and UV rays and allowing the passage of visible light. NIR and UV blocking by the nanoclusters depended on their concentration, dispersion and oxidation state. By tuning these parameters, the team was able to improve the nanocluster performance.
The nanoclusters were dispersed into a polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) matrix that was then coated onto indium-tin-oxide (ITO) glass. The combination increased the transmittance of visible light while reducing that of NIR and UV rays, relative to previous research. “These are very promising coating materials that block the most troublesome NIR wavelengths,” says Grasset.
“We have a long history of Japanese-French collaboration,” he continues. “We were already convinced that we are stronger working together by mixing our different cultures and ways of thinking. The international LINK project has reinforced this belief. We will continue to do our best to make further progress towards finding solutions for the global warming problem.”
Original Article: Windows gain competitive edge over global warming
More from: French National Centre for Scientific Research | National Institute for Materials Science
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Nanocomposite coatings for windows
- Scientists use modified silk proteins to create new nonstick surfaces
While there is concern regarding chemicals absorbed in the body from commercially available nonstick coatings, silk-based non-stick surfaces may offer an alternative option which can be explored ...
- Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market 2022 business Size, Share, Regional Growth Analysis, Share, Trends and Forecast 2028
Sep 21, 2022 (The Expresswire) -- In 2022, “Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market“Size, Status and Market Insights, Forecast to 2028 |(Number of Pages: 121) Fruits and Vegetables Coatings ...
- Terraria 1.4.4 update coatings open a world of possibilities
The Terraria 1.4.4 update coatings system promises to revolutionise creation potential for one of the best crafting games on PC. The Labor of Love update is due to arrive in late September ...
- Global antimicrobial coatings market size to record 10.2% CAGR through 2028
Pune, India, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global antimicrobial coatings market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 10.2% during 2022-2028 to amass USD 6277 ...
- Surfactant-Free Method for Coating Cellulose Nanocrystals Using Hydrotropes
A recent study published in the journal Advanced Materials Interfaces presents a surfactant-free approach for dip coating cellulose nanocrystals utilizing hydrotropes. Study: Investigating Adsorption ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Nanocomposite coatings for windows
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Nanocoatings for windows
- Nanocoatings Global Market Report 2022
New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nanocoatings Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker ...
- Windows 11’s 2022 Update has something new for everyone
When Microsoft launched Windows 11 last year, it was clear the PC was back. PC usage had skyrocketed during the pandemic, and hybrid work had become the new normal for many around the world.
- Nanocoatings Market Size 2022 To 2031 Status And Trend By Companies, Regional Outlook
Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan, Japan, Sep 20, 2022, 01:14 /Comserve / -- In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Nanocoatings The Nanocoatings market size ...
- Nanocoatings Market Share 2022-2027 | Growth Opportunities, Size Estimates, Leading Companies, Current Trends, Supply Demand
Sep 19, 2022 (The Expresswire) -- Global “Nanocoatings Market” research report 2022 provides in depth study on upstream market trend analysis, manufacturing cost analysis, key players in down ...
- Nanocoatings in Medical Industry Market Would Rocket up to USD 17,565.36 Million by 2029
Nanocoatings in Medical Industry market study has market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The ...