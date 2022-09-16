Bringing autonomous vehicles one step closer to safe and smooth all-weather autonomous driving

via University of Oxford
Researchers at Oxford University’s Department of Computer Science, in collaboration with colleagues from Bogazici University, Turkey, have developed a novel artificial intelligence (AI) system to enable autonomous vehicles (AVs) to achieve safer and more reliable navigation capability, especially under adverse weather conditions.
Yasin Almalioglu, who completed the research as part of his DPhil in the Department of Computer Science, said: ‘The difficulty for AVs to achieve precise positioning during challenging adverse weather is a major reason why these have been limited to relatively small-scale trials up to now. For instance, weather such as rain, fog, or snow may cause an AV to detect itself in the wrong lane before a turn, or to stop too late at an intersection because of imprecise positioning.’
To overcome this problem, Almalioglu and his colleagues developed a novel, self-supervised deep learning model for ego-motion estimation, a crucial component of an AV’s driving system that estimates the car’s moving position relative to objects observed from the car itself. The model brought together richly-detailed information from visual sensors (which can be disrupted by adverse conditions) with data from weather-immune sources (such as radar), so that the benefits of each can be used under different weather conditions.
The model was trained using several publicly available AV datasets which included data from multiple sensors such as cameras, lidar, and radar under diverse settings, including variable light/darkness and precipitation. These were used to generate algorithms to reconstruct scene geometry and calculate the car’s position from novel data. Under various test situations, the researchers demonstrated that the model showed robust all-weather performance, including conditions of rain, fog, and snow, as well as day and night.
Estimating the precise location of AVs is a critical milestone to achieving reliable autonomous driving under challenging conditions. This study effectively exploits the complementary aspects of different sensors to help AVs navigate in difficult daily scenarios
Professor Andrew Markham, Department of Computer Science, Oxford University
The team anticipate that this work will bring AVs one step closer to safe and smooth all-weather autonomous driving, and ultimately a broader use within societies.
Professor Niki Trigoni, from the Department of Computer Science at Oxford, who co-supervised the study with Professor Andrew Markham, said: ‘The precise positioning capability provides a basis for numerous core functionalities of AVs such as motion planning, prediction, situational awareness, and collision avoidance. This study provides an exciting complementary solution for the AV software stack to achieve this capability.’
Original Article: Oxford researchers develop new AI to enable autonomous vehicles to adapt to challenging weather conditions
More from: University of Oxford | Bogazici University
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Autonomous vehicles
- Lawsuit, possible license suspension loom for Tesla over alleged autonomous-vehicle deceptions
Tesla has found itself on a collision course with state and federal agencies -- plus a customer who initiated a class-action lawsuit -- over allegations of misleading the public regarding its cars' ...
- University of Michigan’s Mcity gets $5M to expand access, enable remote autonomous vehicle testing
U-M's autonomous vehicle technology testing facility has received $5.1 million from NSF to enable remote access to the public-private mobility partnership.
- Automotive Interior Market Report 2022: Rising Trend of Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Vehicles Presents Opportunities
You can follow full-time trader Chris Capre & get his options trades in real-time. Click Here to Get His Next Trade! DUBLIN, Sept. /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Interior Market by Component ...
- Autonomous Car Market Size worth $206.94 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 22.50% - States TMR Analysis
WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The last decade has witnessed increased demand among consumers for automotive vehicles that offer increased ...
- Why truly autonomous cars without the human touch seem impossible
Autonomous vehicle start-ups have raised tens of billions of dollars based on promises to develop truly self-driving cars but industry executives and experts say remote human supervisors may be needed ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Autonomous vehicles
Go deeper with Bing News on:
All-weather autonomous driving
- As Companies Pursue Autonomous Trucks, a Key Question Remains
On April 6, a tractor trailer fitted with autonomous driving technology by TuSimple Holdings suddenly veers left, cuts ac ...
- Why truly autonomous cars without the human touch seem impossible
Autonomous vehicle start-ups have raised tens of billions of dollars based on promises to develop truly self-driving cars but industry executives and experts say remote human supervisors may be needed ...
- Autonomous semitrucks are rolling along metro Phoenix freeways. Here's what it looks like inside
Arizona's roads, weather and regulations help attract vehicle testing. "Arizona in a lot of ways is the Holy Grail," said Clayton Jorgensen of Waymo.
- 2nd tech giant is bringing self-driving cars to Seattle-area streets
Google parent Alphabet Inc.'s (Nasdaq: GOOGL) self-driving project, Waymo, said that over the next few months electric Jaguar I-Pace vehicles will be driving through Bellevue "to gain more real world ...
- Autonomous cars may be impossible without helpful human touch
"I can provide my customers peace of mind knowing there is always a human there to help if needed," Vogt said. "I don't know why I'd ever want to get rid of that." ...