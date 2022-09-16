Bogazici University , also known as Bosphorus University, is a major research university in Istanbul, Turkey
- AI gives precision to autonomous vehicles in adverse weather
in collaboration with colleagues from Bogazici University, Turkey, is detailed in a paper published in Nature Machine Intelligence. In a statement, Yasin Almalioglu, who completed the research as part ...
- New Faculty: Assistant Professor of Political Science Aytuğ Şaşmaz
Assistant Professor of Political Science Aytuğ Şaşmaz specializes in comparative politics of the Middle East and North Africa region. His primary research interests include secular-religious electoral ...
- AI Empowers Autonomous Vehicles To Attain Safe And Reliable Navigation
Researchers at the Department of Computer Science at the University of Oxford, in collaboration with colleagues at Bogazici University, Turkey, introduced an artificial intelligence approach to ...
- New AI enables autonomous vehicles to adapt to challenging weather conditions
Researchers at Oxford University's Department of Computer Science, in collaboration with colleagues from Bogazici University, Turkey, have developed a novel artificial intelligence (AI) system to ...
- Recharting Territories: Intradisciplinarity in Translation Studies
Largely based on the assessment of translation and interpreting as two distinct but related modes of language mediation, each with its own research culture ... Contributors: Álvaro Marín García ...
- Textual manifestations of Ottoman architectural revival and the search for a national idiom in the late Ottoman period
Abdullah Gül University, Department of Architecture, Kayseri, Turkey Email: [email protected] The relationship between nationalism and architecture has been one of Turkish architectural ...
- Fellowships Ambassadors
To continue her studies of international affairs, Shira is currently studying abroad in a French-immersion program and taking classes at Sorbonne University in Paris, France. She ultimately aspires to ...
- Faculty in the Purdue Autism Research Center
Hari Bharadwaj is an Assistant Professor at Purdue University with a joint appointment in Speech ... This approach holds promise for development of new biomarkers and for potential discovery of ...