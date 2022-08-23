Super-fast electric car charging coming our way soon: Demonstrates 90 percent charge in 10 minutes

via NREL
Despite the growing popularity of electric vehicles, many consumers still hesitate to make the switch. One reason is that it takes so much longer to power up an electric car than it does to gas up a conventional one. But speeding up the charging process can damage the battery and reduce its lifespan. Now, scientists report that they’ve designed superfast charging methods tailored to power different types of electric vehicle batteries in 10 minutes or less without harm.
The researchers will present their results today at the fall meeting of the American Chemical Society (ACS). ACS Fall 2022 is a hybrid meeting being held virtually and in-person Aug. 21-25, with on-demand access available Aug. 26–Sept. 9. The meeting features nearly 11,000 presentations on a wide range of science topics.
“Fast charging is the key to increasing consumer confidence and overall adoption of electric vehicles,” says Eric Dufek, Ph.D., who is presenting this work at the meeting. “It would allow vehicle charging to be very similar to filling up at a gas station.” Such an advance could help the U.S. reach President Biden’s goal that by 2030, half of all vehicles sold should be electric or hybrid.
Charging the lithium-ion batteries that fuel electric vehicles is a delicate balancing act. Ideally, drivers want to power up as quickly as possible to get back on the highway, but with current technology, speeding up the process can cause damage. When a lithium-ion battery is being charged, lithium ions migrate from one side of the device, the cathode, to the other, the anode. By making the lithium ions migrate faster, the battery is charged more quickly, but sometimes the lithium ions don’t fully move into the anode. In this situation, lithium metal can build up, and this can trigger early battery failure. It can also cause the cathode to wear and crack. All of these issues will reduce the lifetime of the battery and the effective range of the vehicle — expensive and frustrating consequences for drivers.
One solution to this conundrum is to tailor the charging protocol in a way that optimizes speed while avoiding damage for the many different types of battery designs currently used in vehicles. But developing optimal protocols requires a huge amount of data on how various methods affect these devices’ lifetimes, efficiencies and safety. The design and condition of batteries, as well as the feasibility of applying a given charging protocol with the current electric grid infrastructure, are also key variables.
To address these challenges, Dufek and his research team at Idaho National Laboratory now report the use of machine learning techniques that incorporate charging data to create unique charging protocols. By inputting information about the condition of many lithium-ion batteries during their charging and discharging cycles, the scientists trained the machine learning analysis to predict lifetimes and the ways that different designs would eventually fail. The team then fed that data back into the analysis to identify and optimize new protocols that they then tested on real batteries.
“We’ve significantly increased the amount of energy that can go into a battery cell in a short amount of time,” says Dufek. “Currently, we’re seeing batteries charge to over 90% in 10 minutes without lithium plating or cathode cracking.”
Going from a nearly dead battery to one at 90% power in only 10 minutes is a far cry from current methods, which, at best, can get an electric vehicle to full charge in about half an hour. While many researchers are looking for methods to achieve this sort of super-fast charging, Dufek says that one advantage of their machine learning model is that it ties the protocols to the physics of what is actually happening in a battery.
The researchers plan to use their model to develop even better methods and to help design new lithium-ion batteries that are optimized to undergo fast charging. Dufek says that the ultimate goal is for electric vehicles to be able to “tell” charging stations how to power up their specific batteries quickly and safely.
Original Article: Super-fast electric car charging, with a tailor-made touch
More from: Idaho National Laboratory | American Chemical Society
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Electric car charging
- Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size Worth USD 147.94 Billion in 2030
According to the most recent analysis by Emergent Research, the global market for electric car charging infrastructure has a value of USD 5.64 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a rate of 38.
- Zap! Redcar and Cleveland Council in electric vehicle charging deal
A 20 year lease agreement has been reached with the company Zapcharged Infrastructure which will supply new infrastructure with the council taking a share of the revenue gained from motorists ...
- Electric car charging points: Why 1,000 new chargers probably still aren’t enough for all the EVs in the UK
Charge points will be built in nine local authorities across England but the rising use of EVs might outpace the installation of chargers ...
- More electric vehicle charging points for North Yorkshire
North Yorkshire will see a new network of electric vehicle charging points installed at rural locations after the county council successfully ...
- Drivers in Nottinghamshire to benefit from £1.2 million electric vehicle charge point funding
Nottinghamshire is set to benefit from £1.2m of funding to build residential charge points as part of a wider £450m national scheme.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Electric car charging
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Fast charging
- New aluminum-sulfur battery tech offers full charging in under a minute
Those tradeoffs keep research into alternate battery chemistries going despite the massive lead lithium has in terms of technology and manufacturing capabilities—there's still the hope that some other ...
- Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size Worth USD 147.94 Billion in 2030
According to the most recent analysis by Emergent Research, the global market for electric car charging infrastructure has a value of USD 5.64 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a rate of 38.
- China: Drought And Heatwave Lead To Limited EV Charging Services
In some cities, Tesla and NIO, among others, had to limit or suspend charging. Disrupted power supplies, related to drought and heatwave in China, affected EV charging infrastructure in some areas.
- Fast Charging EV Connector Market 2022 Top Countries, Growing Factors, Key Dynamics, and Major Key Players by 2028
The MarketWatch News Department was not involved in the creation of this content. Aug 21, 2022 (CDN Newswire via Comtex) -- The Global Fast Charging EV Connector Market report published by ...
- Here's How Fast the Latest EVs Can Charge
What really matters is how long it takes to add real-world miles, which we calculated for our EV of the Year contenders.