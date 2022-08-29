The Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess Technology (QIBEBT), Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) was cofounded by CAS, the provincial government of Shandong and the municipal government of Qingdao in 2006
Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess Technology Research
- Index Accelerates Digitalization of Port Commodity Trade and Helps Realize Interconnection between Industrial Chain and Supply Chain
RCEP Regional Report (2022) compiled by China Economic Information Service was another world-class port and shipping evaluation index launched globally, with a focus on the competitiveness elements of ...
- Team finds that biological nanofibrils can efficiently extract valuable metal elements from water
Many valuable metals like gold, silver, lithium and uranium are vital to high technology and modern industry. The terrestrial mineral reserves of these metals are generally very limited or suffer from ...
- Healing defects with ammonia for a 23.21% efficient perovskite solar cell
Much of the earlier research into perovskite solar cells focused ... With this in mind, a group of scientists led by the Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess Technology in China set out to ...
- Collaboration Hubs for International Research Program [CHIRP]
This program promotes Japan's identifiable and continuous support to the long-term collaboration in developing International Joint-Research Hubs together with ASEAN countries, India and China for the ...
