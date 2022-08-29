New wearable microfluidic sensing technology can provide continuous monitoring for many health conditions

via Caltech
If you have ever had your blood drawn, whether to check your cholesterol, kidney function, hormone levels, blood sugar, or as part of a general checkup, you might have wondered why there is not an easier, less painful way.
Now there might be. A team of researchers from Caltech’s Cherng Department of Medical Engineering has unveiled a new wearable sensor that can detect in human sweat even minute levels of many common nutrients and biological compounds that can serve as indicators of human health.
Original Article: New Wearable Sensor Detects Even More Compounds in Human Sweat
More from: California Institute of Technology | University of California Los Angeles
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Sweat sensor
- Non-Invasive Touch-Based Sensor Detects Lithium Levels from Sweat
Lithium can help with the symptoms of both bipolar illness and depression if used at the proper dosage. Amounts that are either too little or too much can have harmful effects.
- Smart Necklace Can Track Blood Sugar Through Sweat
The so-called “smart necklace” includes a typical clasp and pendant, but also features a battery-free, wireless biochemical sensor that researchers used to measure test subjects’ blood sugar through ...
- Wearable Sensor Detects Even More Compounds in Human Sweat
A wearable sensor developed by researchers at the California Institute of Technology can detect amino acids and certain vitamins in small amounts of human sweat. The technology features molecularly ...
- Sensor detects level of lithium meds in patient's bodies
Lithium can alleviate the symptoms of bipolar disorder and depression -- if taken in just the right amount. To precisely monitor the amount of this medication in the body, patients must undergo blood ...
- Tiny, touch-based sensor rapidly detects lithium levels from sweat on the surface of a fingertip
But today, scientists report the invention of a tiny sensor that detects lithium levels from sweat on the surface of a fingertip in as little as 30 seconds, without a trip to the clinic.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Sweat sensor
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Wearable health monitoring device
- Pet Wearable Accessories (Devices) Market: Opportunities, Size, Share, The Growth rate of 11.8% over the period 2016-2023
The report titled "Pet Wearable Accessories (Devices) Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023" delivers detailed overview of the pet wearable accessories (devices) market in terms of ...
- Wearable monitoring device prioritises workers’ health and safety
Accidents and incidents result in financial losses of millions of rands and hours spent on claim documentation. Elite Vine, a South African technology firm launched in 2016, together with Valecus ...
- Scientists Invent Ultra-Thin Battery-Like Device that Generates Electricity from Air Moisture—Perfect for Health Monitors
Imagine being able to generate electricity by harnessing moisture in the air around you with just everyday items like sea salt and fabric.
- Wearable Skin Sensor Can Collect Various Health Indicators
MIT researchers have developed a wireless, chip-free wearable skin sensor that can assess and provide various health metrics, including blood pressure and heart rate.
- Medical Wearable Device Market Size and Share 2022 Analysis Report by Marketing Channel, Challenges, Applications and Forecast to 2028
Aug 23, 2022 (The Expresswire) -- "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry." Global “Medical Wearable Device ...