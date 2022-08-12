SRON Netherlands Institute for Space Research is the Dutch expertise institute for space research
- Satellite data find landfills are methane 'super emitters'
Scientists used satellite data from Delhi and Mumbai in India, Lahore in Pakistan and Buenos Aires in Argentina and identified specific locations in each city that persistently emit high methane ...
- Landfills are "super emitters" of powerful greenhouse gas methane, satellite data finds
Landfills are releasing a significant amount of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere from the decomposition of waste, a study suggests. Scientists used satellite data from four major cities ...
- 'Drill, baby, drill' is back in Europe as gas crisis looms
"In principle, we need to get rid of all the fossil fuels, and we need to get rid of them very fast," said Han Dolman, director of the Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research, who opposes the ...
- Eindhoven University of Technology
It was the second institute of its kind in the Netherlands, preceded only by the Delft University of Technology. It is located on its own campus in the center of Eindhoven, just north of the ...
- The mysterious fast radio bursts are coming in thick and fast, in boon for astronomers
The discovery of the three-second-long “fast ... a professor at the University of Amsterdam and chief astronomer at the Netherlands Institute for Radio Astronomy, said CHIME has been “without ...
- First dormant black hole found outside the Milky Way
Paul Crowther, professor of astrophysics at the university, described it as a “very exciting discovery ... research team, Crowther has been working with Tomer Shenar from the Institute ...
- Worldwide excitement as stunned space researchers discover black hole outside our galaxy
As part of the international research ... Institute of Physics and Astronomy, who started the study at KU Leuven in Belgium and is now a Marie-Curie Fellow at Amsterdam University in the Netherlands.