Methane satellites find landfills that emit tens of tons of methane per hour

Methane is almost thirty times more powerful as a greenhouse gas than CO2. SRON researchers therefore scan the entire globe for large methane leaks. A landfill in Buenos Aires turns out to emit tens of tons of methane per hour, comparable to the climate impact of one and a half million cars. They also detect large emissions from landfills in India and Pakistan, identifying new low-hanging fruit in the battle against climate change. Publication on August 10th in Science Advances.
Methane is the second largest anthropogenic contributor to the greenhouse effect, after CO2. This is due to its large Global Warming Potential (GWP-100): over 100 years, methane is per ton almost thirty times more potent as a greenhouse gas than CO2. When methane is released through human activity—oil installations, coal mines, cattle sheds, or landfills—it can be made less harmful by flaring it and thereby converting it to CO2. Even better, if you capture it you can put it to good use in your boiler or stove. Researchers from SRON Netherlands Institute for Space Research have now used satellite data to locate a number of landfills that are low-hanging fruit in the fight against climate change. Four landfills in Argentina, India, and Pakistan emit several or even tens of tons of methane per hour.
The SRON methane research team used the Dutch space instrument Tropomi to identify cities with high methane emissions. Buenos Aires, Delhi, Lahore, and Mumbai stood out, with urban emissions on average twice as high as estimated in global inventories. Next, the team asked the Canadian satellite GHGSat to zoom in, which revealed that landfills are responsible for a large fraction of emissions in these cities. The landfill in Buenos Aires emits 28 tons of methane per hour, comparable to the climate impact of one and a half million cars*. The three other landfills are responsible for resp. three, six and ten tons of methane per hour, which still amounts to the impact of 130,000 to 500,000 cars.
‘Methane is odorless and colorless, so leaks are notoriously difficult to detect,’ says lead author Bram Maasakkers (SRON). ‘But satellites are ideally-suited for this. With Tropomi we detect super-emitters that pump large amounts of methane into the atmosphere. That is painful to watch because you can solve it with relatively little effort. You could for example separate and compost the organic waste, which would drastically reduce methane production. And even in the case of mixed waste, you can still collect or flare the methane produced. Methane has a lifetime of only about ten years in the atmosphere, so if we act now, we will quickly see results in the form of less global warming. Of course, reducing methane emissions is not enough, we also need to limit CO2, but it does slow down near-term climate change.’
*Based on the estimate from the American Environment Protection Agency (EPA) of 4.6 tons CO2 that a typical passenger vehicle annually emits. LINK
Original Article: Methane satellites find landfills with the same climate impact as several hundred thousand cars
More from: Netherlands Institute for Space Research
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Methane satellites
- Satellite data find landfills are methane 'super emitters'
Scientists used satellite data from Delhi and Mumbai in India, Lahore in Pakistan and Buenos Aires in Argentina and identified specific locations in each city that persistently emit high methane ...
- Satellite data finds landfills are methane 'super emitters'
Landfills are releasing large amounts of planet-warming methane gas into the atmosphere from the decomposition of waste and are a significant contributor to such emissions in urban areas, a study sugg ...
- Landfills are "super emitters" of powerful greenhouse gas methane, satellite data finds
Landfills are releasing a significant amount of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere from the decomposition of waste, a study suggests. Scientists used satellite data from four major cities ...
- Methane satellites find landfills with the same climate impact as several hundred thousand cars
Methane is the second largest anthropogenic contributor to the greenhouse effect, after CO2. This is due to its large Global Warming Potential (GWP-100): over 100 years, methane is per ton almost ...
- Lakhodair landfill’s methane generation poses concerns
a satellite launched by the European Space Agency for observing the Earth, captured some images of Lahore, in which clouds of methane gas were seen in the atmosphere of Lahore. The rate of methane ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Methane satellites
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Methane from landfills
- Satellite data find landfills are methane 'super emitters'
Scientists used satellite data from Delhi and Mumbai in India, Lahore in Pakistan and Buenos Aires in Argentina and identified specific locations in each city that persistently emit high methane ...
- This Berkeley company plans to use landfill methane to mine Bitcoin
However, a Berkeley startup is testing a solution that could make the mining process more eco-friendly and even carbon negative. Vespene Energy has devised away to use methane gas emitted by landfills ...
- Scientists say landfills release more planet-warming methane than previously thought
A study builds on research that shows landfills are the third-largest source of methane emissions globally, after oil and gas systems and agriculture.
- Satellite data finds landfills are methane 'super emitters'
Landfills are releasing large amounts of planet-warming methane gas into the atmosphere from the decomposition of waste and are a significant contributor to such emissions in urban areas, a study sugg ...
- Landfills around the world release a lot of methane - study
Decomposing food waste is releasing thousands of tonnes of planet-warming methane gas at landfills in Buenos Aires, Delhi, Mumbai, and Lahore, new research finds.