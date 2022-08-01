Diagnosing diseases noninvasively by isolating biomarkers in tears

via ACS
Going to the doctor might make you want to cry, and according to a new study, doctors could someday put those tears to good use.
In ACS Nano, researchers report a nanomembrane system that harvests and purifies tiny blobs called exosomes from tears, allowing researchers to quickly analyze them for disease biomarkers. Dubbed iTEARS, the platform could enable more efficient and less invasive molecular diagnoses for many diseases and conditions, without relying solely on symptoms.
Diagnosing diseases often hinges on assessing a patient’s symptoms, which can be unobservable at early stages, or unreliably reported. Identifying molecular clues in samples from patients, such as specific proteins or genes from vesicular structures called exosomes, could improve the accuracy of diagnoses. However, current methods for isolating exosomes from these samples require long, complicated processing steps or large sample volumes. Tears are well-suited for sample collection because the fluid can be collected quickly and non-invasively, though only tiny amounts can be harvested at a time. So, Luke Lee, Fei Liu and colleagues wondered if a nanomembrane system, which they originally developed for isolating exosomes from urine and plasma, could allow them to quickly obtain these vesicles from tears and then analyze them for disease biomarkers.
The team modified their original system to handle the low volume of tears. The new system, called “Incorporated Tear Exosomes Analysis via Rapid-isolation System” (iTEARS), separated out exosomes in just 5 minutes by filtering tear solutions over nanoporous membranes with an oscillating pressure flow to reduce clogging. Proteins from the exosomes could be tagged with fluorescent probes while they were still on the device and then transferred to other instruments for further analysis. Nucleic acids were also extracted from the exosomes and analyzed. The researchers successfully distinguished between healthy controls and patients with various types of dry eye disease based on a proteomic assessment of extracted proteins. Similarly, iTEARS enabled researchers to observe differences in microRNAs between patients with diabetic retinopathy and those that didn’t have the eye condition, suggesting that the system could help track disease progression. The team says that this work could lead to a more sensitive, faster and less invasive molecular diagnosis of various diseases — using only tears.
Original Article: ‘iTEARS’ could help diagnose diseases by isolating biomarkers in tears
More from: Wenzhou Medical University | American Chemical Society
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Biomarkers in tears
- This Device can Diagnose Diseases From Tears
Chinese experts have invented a diagnostic instrument that can detect physical diseases with the help of exosomes —a substance found in tears. A professor ...
- Wireless biochemical sensor may use biomarkers in sweat to detect changes in a person's health
Researchers have successfully tested a device that may one day use the chemical biomarkers in sweat to detect changes in a person's health.
- 'Smart necklace' biosensor may track health status through sweat
Researchers have successfully tested a device that may one day use the chemical biomarkers in sweat to detect changes in a person's health.
- Biomarker-guided therapy for fungal sepsis produces no better outcomes
D-glucan as biomarker for invasive fungal infection in critically ill patients. The biomarker led to earlier and more frequent antifungal therapy but could not reduce mortality.
- Novel Platform Could Help Diagnose Diseases by Isolating Biomarkers in Tears
Going to the doctor might make you want to cry, and according to a new study, doctors could someday put those tears to good use.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Biomarkers in tears
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Molecular diagnosis
- Quest Diagnostics Launches Monkeypox Virus Testing
With the new automated test, Quest expects to be able to perform approximately 30,000 monkeypox virus tests a week by the end of July. Depending on demand, Quest can expand capacity for monkeypox ...
- Point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics Market is projected significant CAGR of 8% from 2022-2032
Pages Report] Per the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market survey by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market is forecasted to move forward at an average pace and register a CAGR of 8% from 2022 ...
- Molecular Diagnostics Market By Type, Application, Top Industries, Market Share, Covid-19 Impact Analysis And Size, Forecast 2022-2031
Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan, Japan, Jul 31, 2022, 05:14 /Comserve / -- The report predicts the global Molecular Diagnostics Market to grow at a healthy CAGR over t ...
- Meridian Bioscience Receives Re-Authorization from FDA for its Revogene® SARS-CoV-2 Molecular Assay
Meridian announced the Revogene® SARS-CoV-2 assay was granted authorization by the FDA. Subsequent to that, it was determined that the original design of the assay would not detect the Omicron variant ...
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Participate in Yale University SalivaDirect™ Conference Held July 28-29 in Chicago
Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) ("Co-Dx" or the "Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it ...