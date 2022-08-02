The Catholic University of America (CUA) is a private research university in Washington, D.C
- Interfaith America Magazine welcomes seven senior columnists
The editors of Interfaith America Magazine are honored to welcome seven new Senior Columnists who will write about American civic life from a range of worldviews and faith perspectives. Interfaith ...
- The Conversation: A brief history of the Catholic Church and Native peoples
Religious communities, bishops and popes were variously complicit in a system that dispossessed Indigenous peoples and cruelly oppressed their children at Native residential schools.
- Catholic bioethics is focus of new graduate certification program
NCBC was founded in 1972 as nonprofit research ... to discuss the Catholic perspective on issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Whereas NCBC certification programs with the University of ...
- The Catholic University of America
The Catholic University of America is one of more than 800 institutions with graduate schools surveyed by U.S. News on an annual basis. The Catholic University of America confers degrees through ...
- Being Catholic Interreligiously
Francis X. Clooney, S.J., Parkman Professor of Divinity and Professor of Comparative Theology at Harvard Divinity School, recently became president of the Catholic Theological Society of America.
- Why Pope Francis may be hesitant to rescind the Doctrine of Discovery
Pope Francis's apology for the Catholic Church's role in Indigenous ... is underway in the Holy See on the doctrine of discovery," according to America magazine. But Steve Newcomb, an Indigenous ...
WARNING: This story contains distressing details Pope Francis's apology for the Catholic Church's role in Indigenous residential schools in Canada has raised questions about whether he would formally ...
- 'Rescind the Doctrine' protest greets pope in Canada
“Driven by the Doctrine of Discovery and other church beliefs and doctrines, Catholic leaders not only ... the department of religion at Syracuse University in New York, which sits on Onondaga ...
- Was the Pope’s Apology over Catholic Abuses at Canada’s Indigenous Residential Schools Enough?
By Amy Goodman & Denis Moynihan The Pope’s “penitential pilgrimage” across Canada should renew a complete accounting of the residential school system in pursuit of justice and reparations for its ...
- Explainer: Could Pope Francis revoke the 15th-century ‘Doctrine of Discovery’ used to justify colonizing Indigenous peoples?
In 2013, The United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues called “on the Catholic Church to openly denounce the centuries-old ‘Doctrine of Discovery,’” which it acknowledged to be ...