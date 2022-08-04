Scientists have created a novel technology that can help to tackle climate change and address the global energy crisis
Northumbria University’s Dr Shafeer Kalathil is among a team of esteemed academics behind the project, which uses a chemical process that converts sunlight, water and carbon dioxide into acetate and oxygen to produce high-value fuels and chemicals powered by renewable energy.
As part of the process, bacteria are grown on a synthetic semiconductor device known as a photocatalyst sheet, which means that the conversion can take place without the assistance of organic additives, creation of toxins or use of electricity.
The aim of the project is to curtail the rise in atmospheric CO2 levels, secure much-needed green energy supplies and alleviate the global dependence on fossil fuels. A paper detailing the findings of the team’s research has been published in scientific journal Nature Catalysis.
Dr Kalathil, Vice Chancellor’s Senior Fellow, is working on the project with Erwin Reisner, Professor of Energy and Sustainability at the University of Cambridge, Dr Qian Wang, associate professor at Nagoya University in Japan, and partners from Newcastle University.
Dr Kalathil said: “Several incidents have demonstrated the fragility of the global energy supply, such as recent soaring gas prices in UK, the outbreak of conflicts and civil wars in the Middle East and the ecological and humanitarian threat of a nuclear meltdown in Fukushima, Japan. The search for alternative energy sources is therefore of major global importance.
“Our research directly addresses the global energy crisis and climate change facing today’s society. We need to develop new technologies to address these grand challenges without further polluting the planet we live on.
“There has been an increase in electricity generation from renewable sources such as wind and solar, but these are intermittent in nature. To fill the gap when the wind doesn’t blow or the sun doesn’t shine, we need technologies that can create storable fuels and sustainable chemicals. Our research addresses this challenge head on.
“As well as securing additional much-needed energy supplies, our sustainable technology can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and play a key role in the global drive to achieve net zero.”
The project was supported by funding from the European Research Council, UK Research and Innovation, and Research England’s Expanding Excellence in England Fund, which supports higher education research units and departments to expand and increase their activity. The Research England grant was secured via the Hub for Biotechnology in the Built Environment (HBBE), a joint initiative between Northumbria and Newcastle University, which has received a total of £8 million from Research England to conduct project work. Launched in August 2019, the HBBE develops biotechnologies to create environmentally friendly buildings that can metabolise waste, reduce pollution, generate sustainable energy and improve human health and wellbeing.
Dr Kalathil, who is heavily involved with the HBBE, said: “The aims of the HBBE fit with what we’re trying to achieve with our research – to address key environmental concerns facing our society today and in the future. This emerging field of research represents an interdisciplinary approach that combines the strengths of microbes, synthetic materials and analytical techniques for chemical transformation, and provides an excellent platform to produce high-value, environmentally friendly fuels and chemicals at scale. We’re already in discussions with international chemical manufacturers and cosmetics producers, and the ultimate aim is to develop our technology on a commercial scale.”
Original Article: New technology can help combat climate crisis
More from: Northumbria University | University of Cambridge | Nagoya University | Newcastle University
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Sustainable energy technology
- Mccue Corporation Releases Sustainable, Solar-Powered Signage'
Leading Safety Company Unveils Environmentally Friendly BumperSign SolarDANVERS, Mass., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safety exper ...
- The future of pools: Smart and sustainable
Sponsored: By educating partners, Pentair drives a ripple effect of sustainability considerations, paving the path for the future of the pool industry.
- New Winners, New Losers: Toward a New Energy Security
We are in the midst of the biggest global energy crisis in history. Old playbooks are not up to the task. The climate crisis and the horrors of the war in ...
- Hitachi Energy Supports Huge Step in Germany's Energy Transition
HVDC Light transmission system will transfer vast amounts of renewable energy for up to 5 million households and help Germany achieve its 2045 carbon neutrality goalZURICH, SWITZERLAND, Aug 4, 2022 - ...
- U.S. Travel Forms Coalition to Build a More Sustainable Future for All Sectors of the Travel Industry
The U.S. Travel Association launched the Sustainable Travel Coalition in an effort to help every sector of the travel industry, including meetings and events, develop and advance strategies for ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Sustainable energy technology
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Global energy crisis
- Global shares rise on optimism on economic data, earnings
The Bank of England is likely to announce its biggest interest rate increase in more than 27 years as it seeks to rein in accelerating inflation driven by the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ...
- UN chief calls for extra taxation on profits made by fossil fuel companies amid global energy crisis
General Antonio Guterres has called for the windfall profits of fossil fuel companies to be taxed. Windfall profits. Oil and gas companies have enjoye ...
- Energy price cap: Ofgem change to bills sparks backlash – 'misery and anxiety' for millions
Consumers are facing a winter of “increased misery and huge anxiety” after Ofgem announced it will change how often the energy price cap is updated. Warning that customers face a “very challenging ...
- UN chief slams ‘immoral’ profiteering amid global energy crisis
As the war in Ukraine continues to rage, skyrocketing energy prices are compounding an existential cost-of-living crisis for hundreds of millions of people, the UN chief said on Wednesday, introducing ...
- New Winners, New Losers: Toward a New Energy Security
We are in the midst of the biggest global energy crisis in history. Old playbooks are not up to the task. The climate crisis and the horrors of the war in ...