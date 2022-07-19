Using whole blood exchange to help with Alzheimer’s disease?

A team led by Claudio Soto, PhD, performed a series of whole blood exchange treatments to partially replace blood from mice with Alzheimer’s disease-causing amyloids in their brains with blood from healthy mice.
(Photo by UTHealth Houston)
A novel, disease-modifying therapy for Alzheimer’s disease may involve the whole exchange of blood, which effectively decreased the formation of amyloid plaque in the brains of mice, according to a new study from UTHealth Houston.
A research team led by senior author Claudio Soto, PhD, professor in the Department of Neurology with McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, in collaboration with first author Akihiko Urayama, PhD, associate professor in the department, performed a series of whole blood exchange treatments to partially replace blood from mice exhibiting Alzheimer’s disease-causing amyloid precursor proteins with complete blood from healthy mice of the same genetic background. The results of the study were published today in Molecular Psychiatry.
“This article provides a proof-of-concept for the utilization of technologies commonly used in medical practice, such as plasmapheresis or blood dialysis, to ‘clean’ blood from Alzheimer’s patients, reducing the buildup of toxic substances in the brain,” said Soto, director of the George and Cynthia Mitchell Center for Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Brain Disorders and the Huffington Foundation Distinguished Chair in Neurology at McGovern Medical School. “This approach has the advantage that the disease can be treated in the circulation instead of in the brain.”
Previous studies by Soto and other UTHealth Houston researchers have shown that the misfolding, aggregation, and buildup of amyloid beta proteins in the brain plays a central role in Alzheimer’s disease. Therefore, preventing and removing misfolded protein aggregates is considered a promising treatment for the disease.
However, the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease has long been complicated, due to the difficulty in delivering therapeutic agents across the blood-brain barrier. Through their latest research, Urayama, Soto, and others discovered that manipulating circulating components in Alzheimer’s disease could be the key to solving this issue.
“Blood vessels in the brain are classically considered the most impermeable barrier in the body,” Urayama said. “We have been aware that the barrier is at the same time a very specialized interface between the brain and the systemic circulation.”
After multiple blood transfusions, the researchers found that the development of cerebral amyloid plaques in a transgenic mice model of Alzheimer’s disease was reduced by 40% to 80%. This reduction also resulted in improved spatial memory performance in aged mice with the amyloid pathology, and lowered the rates of plaque growth over time.
While the exact mechanism by which this blood exchange reduces amyloid pathology and improves memory is currently unknown, there are multiple possibilities. One possible explanation is that lowering amyloid beta proteins in the bloodstream may help facilitate the redistribution of the peptide from the brain to the periphery. Another theory is that blood exchange somehow prevents amyloid beta influx, or inhibits the re-uptake of cleared amyloid beta, among other potential explanations.
However, regardless of the mechanisms of action associated with the blood exchange treatment, the study shows that a target for Alzheimer’s disease therapy may lie in the periphery.
Original Article: Whole blood exchange could offer disease-modifying therapy for Alzheimer’s disease, study finds
More from: University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston | University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Alzheimer’s treatment
- Roche's Elecsys Amyloid Plasma Panel granted FDA Breakthrough Device Designation to enable a timely diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease
The Elecsys Amyloid Plasma Panel has the potential to ensure better identification of patients that require further confirmatory testing, supporting a more timely and accessible diagnosis. This ...
- Discovery of genetic connection between Alzheimer's and gut disorders
Research continues to demonstrate the many ways the gut microbiome can influence human health, and an active area within this field centers on its role in Alzheimer's disease (AD). A new study has ...
- New study links gut health and Alzheimer’s in world-first breakthrough
A new study into Alzheimer's has found that people with gut disorders are more likely to develop the cognitive disease.
- Bacteria that cause gum disease may increase risk of Alzheimer's
In a mouse study, researchers found a correlation between gum disease, also known as periodontitis and periodontal disease, and Alzheimer's.
- Greater risk of Alzheimer's may be linked to gut disorders, cholesterol, study says
People with some gut disorders may be at greater risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, according to a new study that scientists said confirms the link between the two.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Alzheimer’s treatment
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Whole blood exchange
- ‘Better Call Saul’ Recap: Goodbye Jimmy, Hello Saul?
Gus enjoys a quiet moment, while a critical conversation with Kim puts Jimmy on the brink A review of this week’s Better Call Saul, “Fun and Games,” coming up just as soon as I exchange my Côte-Rôtie ...
- Increased Blood Viscosity Tied to Mortality in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
More-viscous blood increases the propensity for clots and should be a sign to monitor patients more closely, Robert Rosenson says.
- American Red Cross seeks blood donations to prevent summer shortage
Summer months are always a struggle for blood collections because travelers are on vacation, blood drives can’t be hosted at closed schools and people tend to make less time to donate.
- Data Exchange Among Doctors Widespread, but Challenges Remain: Report
The bright spot is the increase in physicians electronically querying records from outside providers; other domains of interoperability are flat.
- Ketchup, regrets, blood and anger: A guide to the Jan. 6 hearings' witnesses and testimony
Witnesses delivered riveting testimony in the Jan. 6 hearings and expanded what we know about the Capitol attack. Here's your guide to what they said.